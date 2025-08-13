Russian Forces Push Toward Key Dobropillia–Kramatorsk Road, Threatening Encirclement

Russian forces have intensified their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, pressing towards the Dobropillia–Kramatorsk road and seizing positions in surrounding settlements, the Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState reported on 11 August. Leveraging numerical superiority, Russian units have entered Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz and Vesele, where they are consolidating for further advances. Additional attempts to secure footholds are ongoing in Petrivka and Novovodiane, with the broader goal of bringing the strategic road within reach of their offensive operations.

DeepState’s latest assessment indicates that the Russians are building up forces near these positions while probing for weaknesses in Ukrainian defences. In Vesele alone, around 20 Russian soldiers were observed in the past day. New engineering and fortification structures have been established in areas such as Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Shakhove and neighbouring settlements; however, there are concerns these could be bypassed and later used by Russian troops for their own defence. The group warns that if the occupiers secure a firm foothold in captured villages, Dobropillia could fall sooner than Pokrovsk, particularly given the deployment of FPV drones capable of disrupting Ukrainian logistics.

The situation is described as fluid and chaotic, with some field commanders raising alarms while others present the situation as under control. The Russian advance extends a salient formed since spring between Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, which has steadily lengthened and now measures about 23 kilometres. This protrusion threatens both Dobropillia and surrounding road links, while the closure of the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka road since June, due to repeated Russian drone strikes, has already strained transport routes in the region.

Ukraine’s General Staff reported that Russian forces conducted 35 assaults in the Pokrovsk area on 11 August, with the fiercest clashes near Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Mayak, Dorozhne, Nikanorivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakove, Novoeekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Promin, Udachne, Lysivka, Zvirove and Horikhove. Three engagements were ongoing at the time of the update. Russian troops were said to be attacking in small groups to exploit weak points despite suffering heavy losses, prompting the Commander-in-Chief to deploy additional units to detect and neutralise infiltrating sabotage teams.

The Dnipro Operational Strategic Group confirmed that infiltration attempts were occurring, noting these actions require Ukrainian reserves to counter but do not necessarily equate to control over territory. They cautioned against relying on unverified reports, highlighting that fighting in this sector is currently among the most intense along the front.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his 11 August address, stated that intelligence shows Russia is not preparing for a ceasefire but rather for new offensives. He stressed that Vladimir Putin seeks to use potential talks with the US as a personal victory while continuing pressure on Ukraine. Zelensky emphasised that troop redeployments point towards preparations for further attacks, with no signs of planning for a post-war environment. He added that Kyiv continues to update its partners on the real situation at the front and Russia’s strategic intentions.