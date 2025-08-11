Bulgarian Party to EU: Current Anti-Corruption Leadership Vote Fails to Guarantee Independence

World » EU | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:39
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Party to EU: Current Anti-Corruption Leadership Vote Fails to Guarantee Independence MP Lena Borislavova European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

The Bulgarian “We Continue the Change” (WCC) party has addressed a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Justice and the Rule of Law Michael McGrath, voicing strong concerns about the process of selecting a politically neutral and independent leadership for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The move comes on the day the Nomination Commission convenes to hear and evaluate candidates for the ACC’s new composition. According to WCC, the selection process is unfolding under extremely short deadlines, leaving insufficient time for nominations and proper public scrutiny. The party also points to significant procedural and substantive issues regarding the composition of the Nomination Commission itself, which plays a decisive role in the preliminary vetting of candidates.

In their letter, WCC cites two submissions recently lodged with Parliament’s Commission on Prevention and Counteraction to Corruption by WCC-DB MPs. The first claims that two Nomination Commission members, Silvia Kadreva and Venera Milova, fail to meet requirements for political neutrality. MP Lena Borislavova argued that both have clear professional and financial dependencies on the ruling majority. She noted that Milova’s career shifts occur only when GERB mayors or ministers are in power, implying that opposing GERB-backed candidates could cost her position. As for Kadreva, Borislavova said that just two months ago she was personally rewarding two of the current candidates from GERB, TISP, and BSP - a situation Borislavova described as a conflict of interest that undermines objective assessment.

The second objection concerns procedural violations in appointing Nina Sedefova to the Nomination Commission by the Supreme Bar Council, allegedly without the necessary quorum. Media reports cited by WCC link Sedefova to individuals with political affiliations, including her son’s role as a lawyer for a “DPS-New Beginning” (oligarch Delyan Peevski's party) MP involved in the so-called slap case against investigative journalists.

Taken together, WCC argues, these issues compromise the independence of the process and make it impossible to guarantee the politically neutral election of the ACC’s leadership.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: wcc, von der leyen, ACC

Related Articles:

US and EU Reach Trade Deal, Averting Tariff Escalation

The United States and the European Union have struck a long-awaited trade agreement, defusing a major transatlantic dispute and avoiding a looming tariff war

World » EU | July 28, 2025, Monday // 08:12

Bulgaria's Opposition Targets September No Confidence Vote as Government Holds Firm with 131 Votes

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), Asen Vassilev, announced that his party supported the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet

Politics | July 11, 2025, Friday // 13:02

Bulgaria's Borissov: Failed No-Confidence Vote Exposes Alliance Between 'We Continue the Change' and Pro-Russian Parties

GERB leader Boyko Borissov described the recent failed no-confidence vote against the Zhelyazkov cabinet as a political success that revealed deeper alliances within the Bulgarian parliament

Politics | July 11, 2025, Friday // 11:14

Bulgaria’s Zhelyazkov Government Survives Fourth No-Confidence Vote

The Bulgarian government, led by Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, withstood its fourth vote of no confidence

Politics | July 11, 2025, Friday // 10:04

'Disgusting Governance': We Continue the Change Backs Fourth No-Confidence Vote, Democratic Bulgaria Stays Silent

The coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) appears to be on the verge of splitting over the upcoming fourth vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov

Politics | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:12

No Confidence? Ursula von der Leyen Crushes Attempt to Be Ousted Over Pfizer Secrets

The European Parliament has rejected a motion of no confidence against the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen

World » EU | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:50
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Orban’s 'Farm' Sparks Public Outcry Amid Allegations of Lavish Construction and Exotic Animals

A political controversy has erupted in Hungary following the publication of photographs by independent MP Ákos Hadházy showing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unfinished estate in Hatvanpuszta

World » EU | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 16:04

Less Than One Month Left to Apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025 - Don’t Miss Your Chance

Less than a month remains to apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025, making now the crucial time for interested journalists, designers, technologists, and creatives to submit their applications or recommend the opportunity to others

World » EU | August 11, 2025, Monday // 15:06

EU Raises Alarm Over Possible Russian Gas Imports Through Bulgaria and Turkey

The European Union is increasingly concerned that a significant portion of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) entering Bulgaria via Turkey may in fact originate from Russia

World » EU | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:10

Bulgaria Becomes First EU Country to Launch Upgraded Border Transit System

Bulgaria has become the first European Union Member State to roll out the latest version of the New Computerised Transit System (NTIS), marking a significant step forward in the modernization of border control and customs procedures

World » EU | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

EU Blinks First? Brussels Freezes $100 Billion Tariffs After Trump Trade Twist

The European Union has announced it is suspending its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, following a political agreement reached with Washington in late July

World » EU | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 16:13

Eurozone Inflation Holds Steady in July, Defying Expectations for a Dip

Inflation across the eurozone remained unchanged in July, staying at an annual rate of 2.0%

World » EU | August 1, 2025, Friday // 14:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria