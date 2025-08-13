Massive Military Convoy Crosses Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist
Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev
From today until Thursday, Bulgaria will see the movement of NATO troops and military equipment across its territory, the Ministry of Defense announced.
The transfer is part of the scheduled rotation of formations serving in the NATO Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria, as well as participants in the joint Bulgarian-American exercises at the Novo Selo training area. The process involves the transport of personnel, military gear, transport vehicles, and auxiliary equipment using both the national road and railway infrastructure.
In addition, units from Bulgaria’s Land Forces will be moving along the country’s road network in connection with the rotation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces contingent deployed to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. All military convoys will be escorted by teams from the Military Police to ensure secure and orderly movement.
Early this morning, a military drone was found on Harmani beach in Sozopol, Bulgaria, stirring curiosity as there has been no official explanation about how it ended up there
There is currently no fixed timetable for the delivery of the remaining F-16 fighter jets to Bulgaria
VMZ-Sopot, Bulgaria’s state-owned arms manufacturer, is set to partner with Rheinmetall
A Bulgarian military contingent is departing to take part in NATO's Stabilization Force operation in Kosov
The production of Bulgaria’s first "Stryker" armored combat vehicles for the Land Forces is underway and progressing according to the planned timeline
The Tennessee National Guard and the Bulgarian Armed Forces have wrapped up a three-day training mission aimed at strengthening Bulgaria’s ability to use its military helicopters in civilian operations, such as firefighting and medical evacuation.
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink