Massive Military Convoy Crosses Bulgaria

From today until Thursday, Bulgaria will see the movement of NATO troops and military equipment across its territory, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The transfer is part of the scheduled rotation of formations serving in the NATO Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria, as well as participants in the joint Bulgarian-American exercises at the Novo Selo training area. The process involves the transport of personnel, military gear, transport vehicles, and auxiliary equipment using both the national road and railway infrastructure.

In addition, units from Bulgaria’s Land Forces will be moving along the country’s road network in connection with the rotation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces contingent deployed to the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission. All military convoys will be escorted by teams from the Military Police to ensure secure and orderly movement.