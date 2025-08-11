UK Adds Bulgaria to Fast-Track Deportation List for Foreign Criminals

Crime | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:26
Bulgaria: UK Adds Bulgaria to Fast-Track Deportation List for Foreign Criminals Home Secretary Yvette Cooper

Bulgaria has been added to the UK’s “Deport Now, Appeal Later” programme, under which foreign nationals with criminal convictions can be expelled before their appeals are heard. The measure removes the right to remain in the UK during the appeal process. According to BNR Horizont, Bulgaria is among 15 newly included countries in the system, alongside Latvia as the only other European state on the updated list.

The scheme, initially introduced by the former Conservative government, has been expanded by the Labour administration. The Home Office says the move is intended to prevent foreign offenders from “exploiting the UK immigration system” and to speed up removals. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper explained that appeals will still be possible, but from the individual’s home country via video link.

The changes raise the total number of countries in the scheme from eight to 23, with other new additions including Canada, India and Australia. Previously, offenders could remain in the UK for extended periods, sometimes years, while awaiting the outcome of their appeals. Ministers argue that faster deportations will help reduce pressure on the prison system.

Official data for June 2025 show that Albanians are the largest group of foreign nationals in prisons in England and Wales, numbering 1,193 inmates. They are followed by citizens of Ireland, India and Pakistan.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, deport, UK, criminal

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist

Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Pension System Faces Challenges Ahead of Eurozone Entry in 2026

Bulgaria’s pension system stands at a critical juncture as the country prepares to join the Eurozone in 2026

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

In Bulgaria: “A Single Politician Is Setting Out to Build State-Owned Stores with the Help of the State'

Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, has criticized the new draft law on the supply chain of agricultural products and food, revealing what he calls a lobby behind the bill

Politics | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Russian Consulate Returns to Varna - Just Meters from Bulgarian Military Base

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has formally requested permission from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open a Consulate General in Varna

Politics | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria Investigates Arms Dealers on Ukraine’s Request Over Illegal Weapon Sales to Russia

In Bulgaria, authorities have launched searches targeting arms dealers suspected of violating international sanctions by selling weapons to Russia

Crime | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 13:11

Massive 270 kg Cocaine Bust in Greece: Bulgarian Among Arrested

Greek authorities intercepted a shipment containing 270 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately 5.5 million euros

Crime | August 11, 2025, Monday // 16:10

Police Dismantle Violent 'Hells Angels' Network in Bulgaria: 13 Arrested in Nationwide Operation

Thirteen individuals linked to the "Hells Angels" biker group have been arrested in Bulgaria as part of a joint operation by the General Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime and the Prosecutor’s Office

Crime | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:25

Bulgaria Targets Human Traffickers: Tougher Penalties for Using Someone Else’s Vehicle

Trafficers caught transporting migrants across Bulgaria’s border while under the influence of alcohol or drugs will now be required to pay the full market value of the vehicle they used - regardless of ownership

Crime | August 8, 2025, Friday // 15:08

Greek-Bulgarian Police Operation Uncovers Major Cannabis Smuggling Route

In a coordinated operation between the anti-drug units of the Greek and Bulgarian police

Crime | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:41

Man Found Dead Near Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia

A man was found dead early Tuesday morning near Sector V of Sofia’s Vasil Levski National Stadium, in the Borisova Garden park area

Crime | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 12:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria