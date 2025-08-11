UK Adds Bulgaria to Fast-Track Deportation List for Foreign Criminals

Bulgaria has been added to the UK’s “Deport Now, Appeal Later” programme, under which foreign nationals with criminal convictions can be expelled before their appeals are heard. The measure removes the right to remain in the UK during the appeal process. According to BNR Horizont, Bulgaria is among 15 newly included countries in the system, alongside Latvia as the only other European state on the updated list.

The scheme, initially introduced by the former Conservative government, has been expanded by the Labour administration. The Home Office says the move is intended to prevent foreign offenders from “exploiting the UK immigration system” and to speed up removals. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper explained that appeals will still be possible, but from the individual’s home country via video link.

The changes raise the total number of countries in the scheme from eight to 23, with other new additions including Canada, India and Australia. Previously, offenders could remain in the UK for extended periods, sometimes years, while awaiting the outcome of their appeals. Ministers argue that faster deportations will help reduce pressure on the prison system.

Official data for June 2025 show that Albanians are the largest group of foreign nationals in prisons in England and Wales, numbering 1,193 inmates. They are followed by citizens of Ireland, India and Pakistan.