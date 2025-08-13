BG-ALERT Activated as Wildfire Threatens Homes in Burgas Region

A wildfire in Bulgaria's Burgas region, Sungurlare municipality, has intensified again, threatening the village of Skala and prompting the evacuation of its residents. Fire crews, local authorities, and volunteers are working on containment, supported by an American Black Hawk helicopter from the Novo Selo training ground. The Burgas regional governor has activated the BG-ALERT system, warning residents of the approaching fire and urging them to remain calm and follow instructions. Due to thick smoke, the Chubra–Slavyantsi–Skala road has been closed.

Evacuated residents are being transported to the village of Slavyantsi, where teams from the Bulgarian Red Cross are providing assistance. Police presence has been increased to support the evacuation process. According to Governor Vladimir Krumov, strong winds have been driving the fire’s spread. The state of emergency in the municipality remains in place, with firefighting efforts now in their fourth consecutive day.

The danger has also affected the local home for elderly people with dementia in Slavyantsi, which remains empty after its residents were moved to Sungurlare. Staff members continue to be on duty, monitoring the situation closely and taking preventive measures such as spraying water to protect surrounding pine trees and fuel supplies stored for winter. Despite being safe, evacuees repeatedly ask when they can return, expressing unease over the uncertainty.

Additional fire outbreaks in nearby areas have been reported, with one burning near a bridge in Slavyantsi and advancing toward Beronovo. Senior Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev of the Burgas Regional Fire Safety Directorate noted that improved weather conditions, with wind speeds dropping from 30–40 km/h to 7–8 km/h, give hope that the fire can be brought under control by the end of the day.

Sungurlare, the third-largest municipality in the Burgas region, currently lacks its own fire station. Mayor Dimitar Gavazov stressed the urgent need for one, noting that delays in response time from nearby Karnobat can prove critical in emergencies. The situation remains tense until the fire is fully extinguished.