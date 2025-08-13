BG-ALERT Activated as Wildfire Threatens Homes in Burgas Region

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:22
Bulgaria: BG-ALERT Activated as Wildfire Threatens Homes in Burgas Region

A wildfire in Bulgaria's Burgas region, Sungurlare municipality, has intensified again, threatening the village of Skala and prompting the evacuation of its residents. Fire crews, local authorities, and volunteers are working on containment, supported by an American Black Hawk helicopter from the Novo Selo training ground. The Burgas regional governor has activated the BG-ALERT system, warning residents of the approaching fire and urging them to remain calm and follow instructions. Due to thick smoke, the Chubra–Slavyantsi–Skala road has been closed.

Evacuated residents are being transported to the village of Slavyantsi, where teams from the Bulgarian Red Cross are providing assistance. Police presence has been increased to support the evacuation process. According to Governor Vladimir Krumov, strong winds have been driving the fire’s spread. The state of emergency in the municipality remains in place, with firefighting efforts now in their fourth consecutive day.

The danger has also affected the local home for elderly people with dementia in Slavyantsi, which remains empty after its residents were moved to Sungurlare. Staff members continue to be on duty, monitoring the situation closely and taking preventive measures such as spraying water to protect surrounding pine trees and fuel supplies stored for winter. Despite being safe, evacuees repeatedly ask when they can return, expressing unease over the uncertainty.

Additional fire outbreaks in nearby areas have been reported, with one burning near a bridge in Slavyantsi and advancing toward Beronovo. Senior Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev of the Burgas Regional Fire Safety Directorate noted that improved weather conditions, with wind speeds dropping from 30–40 km/h to 7–8 km/h, give hope that the fire can be brought under control by the end of the day.

Sungurlare, the third-largest municipality in the Burgas region, currently lacks its own fire station. Mayor Dimitar Gavazov stressed the urgent need for one, noting that delays in response time from nearby Karnobat can prove critical in emergencies. The situation remains tense until the fire is fully extinguished.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Bulgaria, bg-alert, Burgas

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist

Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Pension System Faces Challenges Ahead of Eurozone Entry in 2026

Bulgaria’s pension system stands at a critical juncture as the country prepares to join the Eurozone in 2026

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

In Bulgaria: “A Single Politician Is Setting Out to Build State-Owned Stores with the Help of the State'

Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, has criticized the new draft law on the supply chain of agricultural products and food, revealing what he calls a lobby behind the bill

Politics | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Russian Consulate Returns to Varna - Just Meters from Bulgarian Military Base

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has formally requested permission from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open a Consulate General in Varna

Politics | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Could Field 12 Firefighting Helicopters if ‘Cougars’ Are Repaired, Says Interior Minister

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov reported that Bulgaria is currently battling more than a thousand fires this week, most of which have been quickly contained by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 15:21

Bulgaria Struggles to Equip Every Settlement with Fire Departments Amid Rising Wildfires

Bulgaria currently lacks the capacity to establish a fire department in every settlement

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 15:06

Water Restrictions Tighten as Heat Grips Bulgaria

In the midst of the summer heat, water shortages remain a serious problem in parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31

Yellow Code Heat Alert Issued for 12 Bulgarian Regions

A yellow code warning for high temperatures is in force today for 12 regions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria to Acquire Firefighting Aircraft by Next Year, Officials Announce

Bulgaria is expected to have dedicated firefighting aircraft by next year

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria