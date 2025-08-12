Bulgaria Sees Slight Increase in Food Prices, Experts Rule Out Euro Impact

The cost of the consumer basket in Bulgaria has risen by 1 lev (0.50 euros) over the past week, moving from 97 to 98 levs, according to Vladimir Ivanov, chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets. This increase is primarily linked to price changes in some basic wholesale food items, including pork, yogurt, cheese, oil, as well as certain fruits and vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers.

Ivanov explained that the price fluctuations are largely seasonal and climate-related, compounded by delays in deliveries, rather than being influenced by external factors. He emphasized that there is no direct connection between the recent price rise and Bulgaria’s upcoming adoption of the euro currency.

Looking closer at specific products, prices for cucumbers, tomatoes, and lemons have increased, while watermelons, peaches, and carrots have become more affordable. Among essential foodstuffs, pork, yogurt, cheese, and oil have seen price hikes. In contrast, butter, flour, and eggs have experienced a drop in price.

Ivanov reassured the public that the 1-lev increase represents a normal fluctuation in the consumer basket and does not reflect any broader trend tied to the euro changeover. The current price movements are seen as typical seasonal variations rather than a consequence of currency transition.