Bulgaria to Experience Warm, Sunny Tuesday with Isolated Thunderstorms in the Mountains

On Tuesday, August 12, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny conditions throughout most regions. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures will reach between 32°C and 37°C, with Sofia seeing a high near 33°C.

Along the coastline, skies will remain mostly clear with a moderate northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will range from 28°C to 30°C, while the sea temperature will hold steady between 26°C and 27°C.

In the mountainous areas, the weather will be mainly sunny, though isolated thundery showers are anticipated over the mountain ranges in southwestern Bulgaria during the afternoon hours. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the north-northeast. Temperatures are expected to reach around 26°C at 1,200 meters elevation and drop to approximately 20°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)