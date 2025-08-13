Bulgaria to Experience Warm, Sunny Tuesday with Isolated Thunderstorms in the Mountains

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist
Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev
On Tuesday, August 12, Bulgaria will experience predominantly sunny conditions throughout most regions. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, blowing from the east-northeast. Daytime temperatures will reach between 32°C and 37°C, with Sofia seeing a high near 33°C.
Along the coastline, skies will remain mostly clear with a moderate northeasterly breeze. Temperatures will range from 28°C to 30°C, while the sea temperature will hold steady between 26°C and 27°C.
In the mountainous areas, the weather will be mainly sunny, though isolated thundery showers are anticipated over the mountain ranges in southwestern Bulgaria during the afternoon hours. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the north-northeast. Temperatures are expected to reach around 26°C at 1,200 meters elevation and drop to approximately 20°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast
Interior Minister Daniel Mitov reported that Bulgaria is currently battling more than a thousand fires this week, most of which have been quickly contained by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection
Bulgaria currently lacks the capacity to establish a fire department in every settlement
In the midst of the summer heat, water shortages remain a serious problem in parts of Bulgaria
A yellow code warning for high temperatures is in force today for 12 regions across Bulgaria
Bulgaria is expected to have dedicated firefighting aircraft by next year
