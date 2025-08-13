Man Detained for Sparking 40-Acre Fire in Bulgaria's Teteven Region

A 68-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of starting a fire that burned dry grass, bushes, and trees in Bulgaria's Teteven region, according to the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lovech.

The fire alarm was raised on Sunday at approximately 11:20 a.m., when flames were reported in the Konski Dol area. The fire quickly spread to the nearby Hadzhiiskite Livadi and the rocky ridge of Cherven Peak, ultimately engulfing around 40 acres of land.

Firefighters, joined by State Forestry employees from Teteven and local volunteers, responded promptly and succeeded in controlling the blaze. A fire truck from the regional service stayed at the site overnight to monitor the situation.

Following a thorough inspection, authorities detained the 68-year-old suspect from Teteven. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Lovech prosecutor’s office.