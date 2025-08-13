Man Detained for Sparking 40-Acre Fire in Bulgaria's Teteven Region

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 11, 2025, Monday // 16:42
Bulgaria: Man Detained for Sparking 40-Acre Fire in Bulgaria's Teteven Region @Pixabay

A 68-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of starting a fire that burned dry grass, bushes, and trees in Bulgaria's Teteven region, according to the press center of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lovech.

The fire alarm was raised on Sunday at approximately 11:20 a.m., when flames were reported in the Konski Dol area. The fire quickly spread to the nearby Hadzhiiskite Livadi and the rocky ridge of Cherven Peak, ultimately engulfing around 40 acres of land.

Firefighters, joined by State Forestry employees from Teteven and local volunteers, responded promptly and succeeded in controlling the blaze. A fire truck from the regional service stayed at the site overnight to monitor the situation.

Following a thorough inspection, authorities detained the 68-year-old suspect from Teteven. Pre-trial proceedings have been launched, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Lovech prosecutor’s office.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Teteven, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist

Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Pension System Faces Challenges Ahead of Eurozone Entry in 2026

Bulgaria’s pension system stands at a critical juncture as the country prepares to join the Eurozone in 2026

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

In Bulgaria: “A Single Politician Is Setting Out to Build State-Owned Stores with the Help of the State'

Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, has criticized the new draft law on the supply chain of agricultural products and food, revealing what he calls a lobby behind the bill

Politics | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Russian Consulate Returns to Varna - Just Meters from Bulgarian Military Base

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has formally requested permission from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open a Consulate General in Varna

Politics | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria Could Field 12 Firefighting Helicopters if ‘Cougars’ Are Repaired, Says Interior Minister

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov reported that Bulgaria is currently battling more than a thousand fires this week, most of which have been quickly contained by the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 15:21

Bulgaria Struggles to Equip Every Settlement with Fire Departments Amid Rising Wildfires

Bulgaria currently lacks the capacity to establish a fire department in every settlement

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 15:06

Water Restrictions Tighten as Heat Grips Bulgaria

In the midst of the summer heat, water shortages remain a serious problem in parts of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31

Yellow Code Heat Alert Issued for 12 Bulgarian Regions

A yellow code warning for high temperatures is in force today for 12 regions across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 09:04

Bulgaria to Acquire Firefighting Aircraft by Next Year, Officials Announce

Bulgaria is expected to have dedicated firefighting aircraft by next year

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:42
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria