Less Than One Month Left to Apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025 - Don’t Miss Your Chance

Less than a month remains to apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025, making now the crucial time for interested journalists, designers, technologists, and creatives to submit their applications or recommend the opportunity to others.

Scheduled from October 19 to 22 in Bratislava, Media Blend: StoryHack 2025 will unite participants from across Europe to collaboratively develop innovative storytelling formats. The event emphasizes storytelling innovation that spans formats, audiences, borders, and emerging technologies such as AI, AR, and automation.

Participants will benefit from a three-day hackathon featuring expert mentorship and pitch coaching. The top three teams will receive €5,000 startup grants, while travel support of up to €3,000 is available for ten selected teams. Additional offerings include pre-hackathon ideation sessions, a tailored digital simulation game designed to challenge skills, and complimentary access to the IPI World Congress 2025 in Vienna.

Daryna Shevchenko, Media Blend Hackathon organizer and CEO of Kyiv Independent, highlights the significance of the event: “In today’s landscape of misinformation and fake news, capturing attention with truthful and impactful stories is increasingly difficult. This moment marks not an end but a new beginning for journalism. Success now requires collaboration, innovative approaches, and trust-based partnerships to create stories that inform, influence, and inspire action.”

Click here to apply!

Applications are open to eligible candidates eager to innovate in storytelling. Those interested may also apply to become mentors.

Open Call for Applications for the European Media Hackathon To Boost Innovative Storytelling In Media