Less Than One Month Left to Apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025 - Don’t Miss Your Chance

World » EU | August 11, 2025, Monday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Less Than One Month Left to Apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025 - Don’t Miss Your Chance @media-blend-hackathon-winners.webflow.io

Less than a month remains to apply for Media Blend: StoryHack 2025, making now the crucial time for interested journalists, designers, technologists, and creatives to submit their applications or recommend the opportunity to others.

Scheduled from October 19 to 22 in Bratislava, Media Blend: StoryHack 2025 will unite participants from across Europe to collaboratively develop innovative storytelling formats. The event emphasizes storytelling innovation that spans formats, audiences, borders, and emerging technologies such as AI, AR, and automation.

Participants will benefit from a three-day hackathon featuring expert mentorship and pitch coaching. The top three teams will receive €5,000 startup grants, while travel support of up to €3,000 is available for ten selected teams. Additional offerings include pre-hackathon ideation sessions, a tailored digital simulation game designed to challenge skills, and complimentary access to the IPI World Congress 2025 in Vienna.

Daryna Shevchenko, Media Blend Hackathon organizer and CEO of Kyiv Independent, highlights the significance of the event: “In today’s landscape of misinformation and fake news, capturing attention with truthful and impactful stories is increasingly difficult. This moment marks not an end but a new beginning for journalism. Success now requires collaboration, innovative approaches, and trust-based partnerships to create stories that inform, influence, and inspire action.

Click here to apply!

Applications are open to eligible candidates eager to innovate in storytelling. Those interested may also apply to become mentors.

Open Call for Applications for the European Media Hackathon To Boost Innovative Storytelling In Media

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: media, European, hackathon

Related Articles:

Massive Trade Blow? How New US Tariffs Could Quietly Cost Bulgaria Millions

The imposition of new import tariffs on European goods entering the United States is expected to have a significant impact on the Bulgarian economy, with projected losses exceeding 1.2 billion leva

Business » Finance | August 1, 2025, Friday // 15:39

Bulgaria Taps Massive EU Loan to Supercharge Military Support for Ukraine

Bulgaria has joined eight other European nations in formally applying for low-interest loans from the European Union to jointly purchase weapons

Politics » Defense | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 14:51

Open Call for Applications for the European Media Hackathon To Boost Innovative Storytelling In Media

The European media hackathon Media Blend is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its main event, which will take place in Bratislava, Slovakia from October 19–22, 2025

World » EU | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 14:16

AEJ Bulgaria Condemns SLAPP Ruling Against Mediapool and Boris Mitov as Threat to Press Freedom

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) against journalist Boris Mitov and the independent news site Mediapool marks a serious blow to press freedom in Bulgaria

Society | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 15:19

Final Ruling in Bulgaria: Journalist and Media Outlet Ordered to Pay Over 43,000 Leva in Defamation Case

The Supreme Court of Cassation (SCC) has issued a final ruling against Bulgarian news outlet Mediapool and journalist Boris Mitov, ordering them to pay over 43,000 leva in damages and legal costs to Judge Svetlin Mihaylov

Society | July 21, 2025, Monday // 17:08

Bulgarian MEPs Accused of Sabotage as EP Rapporteur on North Macedonia Reports Death Threats

Thomas Waitz, the European Parliament rapporteur on North Macedonia, has revealed that he received death threats in connection with his work on the country’s progress toward EU membership

World » EU | July 15, 2025, Tuesday // 16:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Orban’s 'Farm' Sparks Public Outcry Amid Allegations of Lavish Construction and Exotic Animals

A political controversy has erupted in Hungary following the publication of photographs by independent MP Ákos Hadházy showing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s unfinished estate in Hatvanpuszta

World » EU | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 16:04

Bulgarian Party to EU: Current Anti-Corruption Leadership Vote Fails to Guarantee Independence

The Bulgarian “We Continue the Change” (WCC) party has addressed a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

World » EU | August 11, 2025, Monday // 18:39

EU Raises Alarm Over Possible Russian Gas Imports Through Bulgaria and Turkey

The European Union is increasingly concerned that a significant portion of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) entering Bulgaria via Turkey may in fact originate from Russia

World » EU | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:10

Bulgaria Becomes First EU Country to Launch Upgraded Border Transit System

Bulgaria has become the first European Union Member State to roll out the latest version of the New Computerised Transit System (NTIS), marking a significant step forward in the modernization of border control and customs procedures

World » EU | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

EU Blinks First? Brussels Freezes $100 Billion Tariffs After Trump Trade Twist

The European Union has announced it is suspending its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, following a political agreement reached with Washington in late July

World » EU | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 16:13

Eurozone Inflation Holds Steady in July, Defying Expectations for a Dip

Inflation across the eurozone remained unchanged in July, staying at an annual rate of 2.0%

World » EU | August 1, 2025, Friday // 14:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria