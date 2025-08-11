Massive 270 kg Cocaine Bust in Greece: Bulgarian Among Arrested

Crime | August 11, 2025, Monday // 16:10
Greek authorities intercepted a shipment containing 270 kilograms of cocaine, valued at approximately 5.5 million euros, according to BGNES. The drug was concealed inside a container of bananas imported from Ecuador.

The police operation led to the arrest of three individuals, including a Bulgarian national, after the container was moved to the Athens suburb of Aspropyrgos, over 500 kilometers from the port of Thessaloniki where the shipment arrived. Law enforcement had already removed the bulk of the cocaine, packaged in brick-sized blocks, before it was loaded onto a truck.

Among those detained are two Greeks, a 40-year-old owner of a transportation company and his 32-year-old associate, and a 47-year-old Bulgarian citizen. Authorities report that the Bulgarian was involved in coordinating the collection and transport of drug-filled containers. The 32-year-old Greek is believed to be responsible for distributing the narcotics through unidentified members of the criminal network.

Police have informed the UK’s National Crime Agency about the case and are actively searching for additional suspects linked to the drug distribution gang. The three arrested men are scheduled to appear before a prosecutor today. Further details are awaited.

Tags: Cocaine, Greek, Bulgarian

