Pirin Wildfire Rekindles, Consumes Additional 100 Acres Despite Firefighting Efforts

The fire in the Pirin region has reignited, with three active hotspots, two dangerously close to the borders of Pirin National Park. In the recent flare-up, nearly 100 additional acres of forest have been consumed by the flames.

The combination of high temperatures and strong winds has intensified the blaze along the perimeter of the large fire that initially broke out on July 25 and was thought to be under control earlier this month.

Despite ongoing firefighting efforts, flames have re-emerged near the Sandanski village of Ploski and around the marble quarries above Ilindentsi. The fire remains distant from residential areas, according to Petko Angelov from the Southwestern State Enterprise.

He explained: "There are two active fire fronts above Ploski village. One lies at the park’s boundary, while the other is situated about 500 to 600 meters below it. Both have extended 200 to 300 meters beyond the previous perimeter. Currently, the fire is spreading along the ground, allowing our teams to fight it manually. However, the situation remains unpredictable for the afternoon. We hope to contain these outbreaks with firebreaks and protect the area."

More than 70 firefighting teams from across Bulgaria have been deployed on the ground, working alongside numerous forest officials to combat the fire. Additionally, aerial support arrived two hours ago, with two planes and a military helicopter dropping water on the three fire zones to help suppress the flames at their base.

"Where aerial treatment is possible, it is being utilized. This is crucial because it prevents the fire from reaching the treetops," Angelov added.

The area remains heavily shrouded in smoke as the fire continues to spread, having claimed an extra 100 acres of forested land.