Bulgaria Ranks Among Europe’s Best in Grid Balancing as Solar Storage Capacity Expands

Business » ENERGY | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:09
Bulgaria has already begun storing solar energy in batteries through private investments, marking a significant step forward in the country’s energy landscape. According to Angelin Tsachev, executive director of the Electricity System Operator (ESO), operational data on ESO’s website shows that currently about 200 megawatts of energy are actively being charged into these storage systems.

In total, around 500 megawatts of batteries have been installed nationwide, providing a storage capacity of approximately 1,300 megawatt-hours. ESO has received connection applications totaling nearly 12,000 megawatts of capacity, accompanied by 35,000 megawatt-hours of requested storage, which are reviewed by a technical council to ensure compliance with necessary conditions.

At present, battery storage can meet roughly 1.5% of Bulgaria’s daily electricity consumption. However, Tsachev noted in a recent interview on the Bulgarian National Radio, that this figure is expected to rise sharply in the coming months, with installed battery capacity projected to reach between 7,000 and 10,000 megawatt-hours, at which point it will become a significant contributor to the national energy system.

It’s important to highlight that ESO itself is not permitted to own any solar energy storage facilities. Neither state-owned nor private conventional power plants in Bulgaria currently have battery storage systems installed, Tsachev added.

Following adjustments to the balancing methodology, commercial operators managing intermittent energy sources have improved their discipline, reducing concerns over grid balancing. Tsachev pointed out that Bulgaria ranks among the top five European countries in terms of balancing performance according to these standards.

Additionally, electricity exports from Bulgaria have increased in the first seven months of this year compared to the same period last year, with a positive export balance nearing 230,000 megawatt-hours, indicating growing integration into regional energy markets.

