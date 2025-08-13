Summer Chaos at Bulgarian Gas Stations

Business » ENERGY | August 11, 2025, Monday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Summer Chaos at Bulgarian Gas Stations @Pixabay

As summer travel peaks in Bulgaria at the start of August, many drivers have encountered unexpected difficulties at the pump. Some gas stations, especially smaller ones, are either running out of gasoline or closing temporarily due to a shortage of bioethanol, a mandatory fuel additive without which gasoline cannot be legally sold.

The issue traces back to a recent EU regulation requiring all fuels to contain at least 10% bioethanol, a standard in place since March to meet environmental goals. In Bulgaria, the bioethanol used in fuel blends is supplied by the company "Lukoil Heftohim." However, recent reports indicate that some fuel distributors have not received their expected deliveries, impacting smaller gas stations that lack large storage reserves the most. Some have even been forced to close, while others face selling restrictions.

Several factors contribute to this shortage. First, the corn harvest in Eastern Europe, the primary raw material for bioethanol production, has been weak this year. Additionally, one of Hungary’s main bioethanol plants has ceased operations. In Bulgaria, only one out of two producers in the sector remains active. Complicating the supply further, Ukraine, a key regional supplier, imposed export quotas in June, and one local Ukrainian producer is under European Commission investigation for irregularities.

Despite these challenges, the Bulgarian refinery insists it has secured enough bioethanol to meet demand, and production is stable. It expects deliveries to return to normal soon. Importantly, the current supply issues have not caused any fuel price hikes, according to the Fuelo platform.

Meanwhile, affected fuel retailers are appealing to the government for temporary relief,  requesting permission to sell gasoline without the bioethanol additive. Sustainable development expert Boyan Rashev pointed out on social media that the real problem lies not in consumer demand but in stringent regulations. The sustainability mandates and obligatory biocomponents are effectively halting some production and imports, leading to a bioethanol shortage and stagnation in E10 fuel production. This leaves consumers who only want standard gasoline without additives unable to refuel.

This situation highlights the unintended consequences of strict climate and energy policies, which can create a “regulatory blockade” when real-world conditions are ignored. Rashev criticized the overregulation typical of European bureaucracy as the root cause, suggesting that only by removing excessive regulatory barriers can such supply disruptions be avoided in the future.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, summer, fuel, gas stations

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist

Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Pension System Faces Challenges Ahead of Eurozone Entry in 2026

Bulgaria’s pension system stands at a critical juncture as the country prepares to join the Eurozone in 2026

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

In Bulgaria: “A Single Politician Is Setting Out to Build State-Owned Stores with the Help of the State'

Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, has criticized the new draft law on the supply chain of agricultural products and food, revealing what he calls a lobby behind the bill

Politics | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Russian Consulate Returns to Varna - Just Meters from Bulgarian Military Base

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has formally requested permission from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open a Consulate General in Varna

Politics | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Bulgaria: Gazprom's Gas Stations Transition to AVIA Under New Ownership

In Bulgaria, Uni Energi, the company behind the Avia gas station network, has submitted a request to the Commission for Protection of Competition to acquire Gazprom’s assets in the country

Business » Energy | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 14:56

Bulgaria Ranks Among Europe’s Best in Grid Balancing as Solar Storage Capacity Expands

Bulgaria has already begun storing solar energy in batteries through private investments

Business » Energy | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 08:09

ICGB Secures Construction Permit for First Phase of Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector Expansion

The independent transmission system operator ICGB has received the necessary construction permit for Lot 1 of the project to expand the capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector

Business » Energy | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:14

Westinghouse Partners with Bulgarian Supplier to Boost Kozloduy Nuclear Expansion

Westinghouse Electric Company has taken a significant step by signing its first purchase order with Bulgarian firm MTG-Delfin AD

Business » Energy | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Critical Energy Talks Underway as U.S. Financiers Propose Major Investment in Bulgaria’s Gas Hub

Two American financiers, one of whom has ties to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign, have initiated talks with Bulgarian officials over a potential investment in Chiren

Business » Energy | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 10:30

Bulgaria’s Bulgargaz Sees Profit Growth as Sales Rise and Losses Shrink

In the first quarter of 2025, the state-owned company Bulgargaz reported a significant reduction in financial losses linked to its contract with the Turkish gas firm Botas and, notably, posted a profit from natural gas sales

Business » Energy | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 08:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria