Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Father Shoots and Kills Son with Illegal Rifle During Family Dispute

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist
Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev
In the Bulgarian village of Vrachesh near Sofia, a tragic family incident unfolded late on the night of August 8, when a 61-year-old man, Krasimir I., shot his son Iliya with an illegal hunting rifle. The local police were alerted around 11:10 p.m. following reports of loud disturbances. Upon arrival, gendarmerie officers immediately heard gunfire coming from the family home.
Emergency responders rushed the injured son to a hospital in Sofia, but despite medical efforts, Iliya succumbed to his wounds. The father was promptly detained for up to 24 hours as an investigation got underway. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sofia dispatched an operational team to examine the scene and collect evidence.
Following the preliminary inquiry, prosecutors charged Krasimir I. under several articles of the Criminal Code, including intentional homicide. The court ordered his detention for up to 72 hours while the case proceeds.
Local sources such as "Balkanets" and "Botevgrad.com" shed light on the family’s troubled past. The son was reportedly aggressive toward his parents, with a history of violent outbursts. A few months prior, Iliya had physically attacked his mother, resulting in a broken arm, after which she left the family home.
A tragic accident took place late last night near the Bulgarian village of Krastava, in the municipality of Velingrad
Two men drowned on August 6 along the beach of the Sunny Beach resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast
A Romanian national has been arrested in connection with a serious road accident that occurred on the northern section of the Hainboaz (Republika) Pass on Friday
Nine people, including children, were injured early this morning in a serious traffic accident involving three cars at the Hainboaz (Republika) Pass
In the village of Kosharitsa near Nessebar, a pit bull attacked three people and their dog
A 15-year-old boy from Bansko is in critical condition after falling from the fifth floor of a hotel in Kiten, Bulgaria
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink