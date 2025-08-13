Tragedy in Bulgarian Village: Father Shoots and Kills Son with Illegal Rifle During Family Dispute

In the Bulgarian village of Vrachesh near Sofia, a tragic family incident unfolded late on the night of August 8, when a 61-year-old man, Krasimir I., shot his son Iliya with an illegal hunting rifle. The local police were alerted around 11:10 p.m. following reports of loud disturbances. Upon arrival, gendarmerie officers immediately heard gunfire coming from the family home.

Emergency responders rushed the injured son to a hospital in Sofia, but despite medical efforts, Iliya succumbed to his wounds. The father was promptly detained for up to 24 hours as an investigation got underway. The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sofia dispatched an operational team to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Following the preliminary inquiry, prosecutors charged Krasimir I. under several articles of the Criminal Code, including intentional homicide. The court ordered his detention for up to 72 hours while the case proceeds.

Local sources such as "Balkanets" and "Botevgrad.com" shed light on the family’s troubled past. The son was reportedly aggressive toward his parents, with a history of violent outbursts. A few months prior, Iliya had physically attacked his mother, resulting in a broken arm, after which she left the family home.