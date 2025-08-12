Putin Pressured to End Ukraine War by His Own Top Aide

A senior Russian official, Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of President Vladimir Putin’s administration, has reportedly urged Putin to end the war in Ukraine and initiate peace negotiations, according to sources cited by The New York Times on August 10. This development comes just days before the scheduled summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin in Alaska on August 15, which could mark their first in-person talks since Trump resumed office. The White House is also reportedly considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to join the discussions on the same day.

Kozak, a longtime ally of Putin, is said to be among the few high-ranking Russian officials privately opposing the conflict. He presented Putin with a plan to cease hostilities along with proposals for internal reforms, including increased oversight of Russia's security agencies and the establishment of an independent judiciary. Before Russia’s full-scale invasion began in 2022, Kozak warned Putin of the potential for fierce Ukrainian resistance and had tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a truce after hostilities started.

Despite Kozak’s long-standing involvement in managing Ukraine-related affairs, much of his influence has waned, with Sergei Kirienko now overseeing the occupied territories. Kremlin insiders note Kozak’s disagreement with the war is unique among Putin’s inner circle, though he has kept his dissent private. Western officials reveal Kozak maintains informal communications with foreign representatives, actively seeking arguments to convince Putin to change course. However, given Putin’s hardline stance and the dominant influence of security services in Moscow, Kozak’s efforts are seen as unlikely to sway the Russian president.

Putin has repeatedly rejected an unconditional ceasefire, demanding that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and withdraw military forces from occupied regions including Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as preconditions for peace. These demands were reiterated during peace talks held in Istanbul in May and again in July, the latter ending swiftly without progress.

In recent statements, U.S. President Trump indicated that he and Putin would discuss a ceasefire proposal involving Kyiv conceding eastern territories to Russia. Ukrainian President Zelensky has firmly rejected this plan, warning it would enable Moscow to regroup and renew its attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, expressed confidence that the U.S. will approach negotiations from a position of strength. Speaking to CBS News and on Facebook, she stated that all Ukrainians hope Trump’s engagement will lead to an end to the conflict, supported by robust sanctions and international pressure on Russia. Markarova dismissed the idea of buffer zones as outdated, emphasizing that the frontline represents a battle between good and evil, with the future location of this line carrying significant geopolitical consequences. She stressed that the issue transcends territorial disputes and involves fundamental principles and values. Markarova highlighted recent sanction measures, including those targeting India for supporting Russia’s war effort, as indicators that the U.S. intends to maintain firm leverage in the talks.

In response to questions about Ukrainian territory, Markarova noted that the Ukrainian Constitution clearly defines the country’s borders, underscoring Kyiv’s stance on sovereignty.

On the European side, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz welcomed the prospect of inviting Zelensky to the Trump-Putin meeting, calling it the best possible decision. He conveyed optimism that Zelensky’s participation would strengthen efforts toward a just and lasting peace. Kosiniak-Kamysz referred to discussions with close advisers of President Trump, highlighting their determination to bring the war to an end. He suggested that the upcoming days would be decisive in moving toward at least a ceasefire agreement.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also noted the symbolic significance of holding such a meeting on August 15, the anniversary of the 1920 Battle of Warsaw victory over Bolshevik forces, describing it as a potential historic gift for the region’s future.

The Trump-Putin summit, planned for August 15 in Alaska, is reportedly focused on ending the war in Ukraine, though media reports suggest any agreement might solidify Russia’s control over parts of Ukrainian territory. Ukrainian President Zelensky has reiterated that the resolution to the territorial dispute is enshrined in Ukraine’s Constitution. On August 9-10, a joint statement was issued by leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the UK, the European Commission president, and the Finnish president, addressing both Trump and Putin with a call for peaceful resolution and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

