Bulgaria: President Radev Vetoes Changes to State Property Act Citing Loss of Legal Safeguards

Politics | August 11, 2025, Monday // 12:06
President Rumen Radev has returned the recent amendments to the State Property Act to the National Assembly for reconsideration. He criticizes the last-minute changes adopted on July 31, 2025, arguing that they undermine existing legal safeguards governing the disposal of property owned by the state.

One of the main concerns highlighted by Radev is that the amendments ease the process for selling assets belonging to companies listed under the so-called prohibitive list according to the Privatization and Post-Privatization Control Act (PPPCA). Previously, the sale of separate parts of commercial entities with over 50 percent state ownership included in this list required prior approval by the National Assembly, following a proposal by the Council of Ministers. This requirement has now been removed.

President Radev warns that by eliminating this parliamentary oversight, the changes effectively shield the ruling majority from political accountability related to state property transactions. More importantly, he notes that these revisions undermine constitutional powers vested in the executive branch, which is responsible for managing and disposing of state assets. Over time, this could weaken the value and protection of the companies on the prohibitive list, rendering the list itself ineffective and merely symbolic.

Regarding the amendments made to the Investment Promotion Act and the Environmental Protection Act, Radev expresses cautious support for accelerating administrative procedures for important public projects. However, he stresses that such acceleration must be based on clear, objective criteria and comply with principles of predictability and justification.

He further critiques the introduction of the term "object of strategic importance" into the Environmental Protection Act. According to Radev, this broad definition risks bypassing the established process of developing specific strategies and fulfilling their legal aims. Consequently, the accelerated procedures meant to prioritize critical projects could be misused for purposes beyond their original intent, potentially undermining the law's purpose.

In short, President Radev’s veto highlights his concern that the amendments weaken legal protections and transparency around state property management while risking improper use of accelerated processes for public projects. He calls on the National Assembly to reassess these changes carefully to maintain constitutional safeguards and accountability.

