NATO Signals Possible De Facto Recognition of Russian Control in Ukraine Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has described the upcoming summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska as a critical moment to test Moscow’s willingness to end the war in Ukraine. Speaking to ABC News, Rutte emphasized that the meeting, scheduled for August 15, will focus on territory, security guarantees, and ensuring Ukraine’s sovereignty, including the country’s freedom to determine its own future without restrictions on its military or NATO’s presence on its eastern border.

Rutte acknowledged the difficult reality that Russia currently controls parts of Ukraine’s pre-war territory. He stressed that any future peace deal might involve a de facto recognition of Russia’s control over some areas, but this recognition must be practical rather than formal or political. The discussion will revolve around moving beyond a ceasefire to establish lasting security arrangements for Ukraine.

While some, such as former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton, have criticized the summit as potentially rewarding Russia’s invasion, Rutte disagreed with that assessment. He highlighted President Trump’s firm stance on maintaining pressure on Russia, citing recent economic sanctions like the 25% tariffs imposed on India, a major buyer of Russian resources, and the renewed delivery of lethal weapons to Ukraine funded by European nations but supplied by the U.S. According to Rutte, these measures show Trump’s determination to end the war while keeping Russia under pressure.

At the same time, the European Commission has urged caution, warning the U.S. against agreeing to a one-sided territorial swap that would disadvantage Ukraine. An anonymous senior EU official emphasized the need for robust security guarantees for Kyiv, including unrestricted support from third countries and no limits on Ukraine’s armed forces. The official criticized Russia’s proposal as unfair and underscored the importance of Ukraine’s security in any agreement.

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to hold a videoconference to discuss these issues further. EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas has stressed that Ukraine and the EU must be involved in negotiations, warning that any deal should not enable further Russian aggression. Similarly, U.S. Vice President JD Vance has suggested that any settlement would likely be based on the current line of contact between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, far-right German politician Tino Chrupalla of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has called for an end to welfare payments to Ukrainian refugees in Germany, describing them as undeserved and suggesting many should return home. Chrupalla’s remarks, made on ZDF television, included claims that large parts of Ukraine are pro-Russian and that millions of Ukrainians have fled to Russia. He also expressed a desire for a swift end to the conflict, even if it involves Ukraine conceding territory, framing the war as “not our war” and noting Russia’s status as the world’s largest nuclear power.

These views echo similar calls from German regional leaders who have criticized welfare payments to Ukrainian refugees, arguing that they discourage employment and advocating for stricter social assistance rules.

On the broader European front, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has reaffirmed strong support for Ukraine’s EU and NATO membership, highlighting the country’s vital role in defending European values and security. Writing during a visit to Ukraine in August, Lipavský pointed out that Ukraine’s struggle against Russian aggression is a defense of the entire Western world, likening Putin’s imperial ambitions to historical threats to European civilization.

Lipavský reflected on the legacy of Czech writer Milan Kundera, noting that if Kundera were to rewrite his essay “A Kidnapped West” today, he would surely include Ukraine among the nations belonging to the West. He underlined that Ukraine’s future lies firmly with Europe, stressing the importance of continued reforms within Ukraine, particularly regarding rule of law and anti-corruption measures, as essential for integration.

The minister highlighted ongoing Czech support for Ukraine, including unrestricted military aid, and noted efforts to deepen economic ties, especially with industrial hubs like Dnipro. He asserted that regions currently under Russian control, such as Donetsk, Luhansk, Mariupol, Crimea, and others, will be part of Europe once Ukraine regains sovereignty. According to Lipavský, Ukraine’s fight is a clash of civilizations, pivotal not only for its own people but for the entire continent.