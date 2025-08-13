Gotse Delchev Ethno Jazz Concert Canceled Due to Flight Issues

An ethno jazz concert scheduled for Monday in Gotse Delchev, Southwest Bulgaria, featuring musicians from Indonesia and Mallorca, was cancelled due to travel disruptions preventing the artists from arriving in Bulgaria, BTA reported.

The event was organized with support from the Indonesian Embassy in Sofia and the Honorary Consulate of Indonesia in Bansko.

The program was set to showcase the internationally acclaimed Indonesian band Keubitbit alongside the Mallorcan group Qanat. The Indonesian musicians planned to perform in Gotse Delchev immediately after their appearance at the Bansko Jazz Festival. This would have marked the second time Indonesian jazz was presented in the city, following the 2024 concert by the Vertigong ensemble. Keubitbit is known for blending traditional Indonesian musical themes with modern jazz elements.

Qanat, performing for the first time in Gotse Delchev, is a project that merges influences from the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian musical traditions, highlighting a rich cultural exchange between diverse styles.