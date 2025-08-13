Bulgaria Faces Scorching Heat Today, Maximum Fire Risk and Strong Winds

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 11, 2025, Monday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Scorching Heat Today, Maximum Fire Risk and Strong Winds @Pixabay

Bulgaria is set for another stretch of hot summer weather, with maximum fire danger levels persisting across much of the country. According to Nova TV, both coastal and mountain areas will require serious sun protection, as extended exposure to the intense heat could pose health risks.

Monday brings mostly sunny skies, with only light afternoon cloud cover in northern regions. Daytime highs will range between 35°C and 40°C. On Tuesday, cloudiness may increase in some areas during the afternoon, though rainfall will be limited to brief, isolated showers in mountain locations.

Through the remainder of the week, sunny and hot conditions will dominate, with afternoon temperatures between 32°C and 37°C. The heat will be accompanied by strong winds, particularly in southeastern Bulgaria and along the coast.

Meteorologists anticipate more varied conditions around August 20. Between the 18th and 21st, isolated thunderstorms are possible in parts of western Bulgaria, potentially bringing heavy rain and hail. Despite this, temperatures are expected to hold steady. In the days leading up to August 25, another peak in heat is forecast, with highs reaching 40°C or slightly higher.

Along the Black Sea coast, a long spell of dry, sunny weather is likely, with daytime temperatures near 30°C over the next two weeks. From Tuesday through the weekend, winds will intensify in the afternoons, while seas, except on Monday, will be choppy, particularly in southern areas.

Conditions in the mountains remain favorable for tourism, with sunny skies and temperatures between 13°C and 20°C, according to the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross, as reported by BTA. Tourists are advised to carry plenty of water, wear hats, and use sunscreen.

Over the past 24 hours, three incidents have been reported in the mountains. On Vitosha, a hiker with a broken lower leg was transported to an ambulance. In the Teteven region, another tourist suffered a broken ankle and was also handed over to emergency services. Additionally, near the Sinanitsa hut in Pirin, a hiker with a leg injury was airlifted to medical care.

