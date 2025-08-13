Massive Forest Fires in Bulgaria’s Burgas Region Burn Over 10,000 Acres

Firefighting operations in the Sungurlare, Burgas region, continue for a fourth consecutive day, with active outbreaks still present. Crews remained on duty throughout the night to monitor the situation. The fire, which began on Friday at midday, has consumed over 10,000 acres of pine forest between the villages of Skala and Beronovo. The difficult terrain and flammable vegetation have hindered containment efforts. A bulldozer has created clearings to slow the spread, and air support is expected today from a helicopter stationed in Novo Selo, alongside two Swedish aircraft.

According to Senior Commissioner Nikolay Nikolaev, the fire has two active fronts: one toward Skala and the other toward Beronovo. Weather conditions remain a concern, with forecasts of high temperatures and potential wind intensification in the afternoon. While there is currently no danger to settlements, a state of emergency remains in force. Over the weekend, strong winds repeatedly shifted the fire’s direction, at one point threatening Skala, though firefighters prevented it from reaching the village. The mayor of Sungurlare, Eng. Dimitar Gavazov, stressed the urgent need for a dedicated fire department in the municipality, which is the third largest in Burgas Region and home to about 17,000 residents.

In the nearby Sredets Municipality, fires have been localized but not fully extinguished. Flames initially broke out near the village of Slivovo before spreading to Sinyo Kamene and Granitec, and later crossing into Yambol Region. Heavy equipment is in use to create barriers, and ten fire trucks are deployed in the field. A Cougar military helicopter assisted in suppression efforts yesterday. An uninhabited building in Slivovo has been lost, but settlements remain safe for now, with residents ready to evacuate if needed.

The firefighting teams in Sredets have maintained a constant presence, patrolling the perimeter and addressing flare-ups promptly using both vehicles and manual tools such as sprinklers and beaters. The main concern is an area near Granitec, where heavy tracked machinery and Air Force support have been vital in stopping the fire’s advance toward the Bolyarovo–Sredets road and the village of Golyamo Krushevo.

Meanwhile, in Pirin, fires above the village of Ploski and near Sandanski have reignited, impacting additional forested areas. Active spots have been reported near Ilindentsi quarries and high mountain terrain close to the border of Pirin National Park. These fires, which began on July 25, have already destroyed tens of thousands of acres.

Nationwide, firefighting services have been heavily engaged, extinguishing 204 fires in the past 24 hours alone. Of these, 31 caused direct material damage and 173 caused none. A fatality was reported in Sofia’s Druzhba district, where a 67-year-old woman died in an apartment fire. In Varna, a blaze broke out in a steam room at the Medical University’s Faculty of Dental Medicine but self-extinguished before crews arrived. Fire services also responded to 248 emergency reports, conducted 31 rescue operations, and recorded 13 false alarms.

