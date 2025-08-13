Bulgaria’s New Home Prices Set to Rise by Up to 15% Amid Eurozone Entry and Supply Shortages

Business » PROPERTIES | August 11, 2025, Monday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s New Home Prices Set to Rise by Up to 15% Amid Eurozone Entry and Supply Shortages Photo: Stella Ivanova

The prices of new homes in Bulgaria are expected to increase by an additional 12-15% by the end of 2025, with a slowdown in growth to around 10% anticipated next year. This forecast was shared by Georgi Shopov, chairman of the National Association of Construction Entrepreneurs (NACP), on Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

Shopov pointed out that Bulgaria's upcoming entry into the eurozone will continue to heavily influence the property market in the near term. He expects significant foreign investment to flow into the country, some of which will target the housing sector, further driving up apartment prices and reducing affordability for many residents.

To address the rising prices and supply shortages, Shopov urged Sofia Municipality’s Architecture and Urban Planning department to accelerate the issuance of building permits. Increased permit approvals would boost housing supply and help stabilize prices.

According to the association, the price of newly built homes in Sofia rose by 18% annually by the end of the second quarter of 2025. Shopov noted that the rising costs persist despite stabilization in construction material prices. He emphasized that land costs play a crucial role in the final price of developments, as land expenses currently make up 35-50% of the built-up area cost. In some cases, land alone adds around 700 euros per square meter to the total project cost.

However, the pace of issuing building permits in Sofia has worsened, Shopov warned. Despite promises from the new chief architect of Sofia to improve the situation and speed up processing times, the numbers tell a different story. Comparing this year to the last, there has been a significant drop in permits issued, creating a market deficit and contributing to rising housing costs, with buyers bearing the burden.

Shopov highlighted that, in a functioning market economy, demand and supply must be balanced. While demand reflects people’s genuine need for larger or better homes and should not be artificially suppressed, supply must be supported. He dismissed attempts to control demand, referencing the collapse of socialism’s residency policies as an example of ineffective intervention.

He suggested that municipalities and the state could ease the housing shortage by regulating land and cutting down the excessively large administrative hurdles. Currently, Shopov explained, it takes about five years for land to be acquired, regulated, and construction to begin, an unnecessarily lengthy process. Though this delay benefits businesses through maintaining a market deficit and rising prices, it comes at a cost to citizens, and municipalities should reconsider their role in this.

Data from the National Statistical Institute reveals that, in the first half of 2025, construction permits were issued for 5,620 homes in Sofia, marking a 16% decline compared to the same period last year. The downward trend in construction activity appears even more severe beyond this.

To bring housing prices in major Bulgarian cities back toward normal, Shopov proposed that municipalities and the state release unused land to construction companies under compensation agreements. This would allow the development of new housing stock, which municipalities could then use to support social policies, thereby addressing both supply shortages and social housing needs.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: price, Bulgaria, homes

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Climate Shifts Toward Northern Greece’s Heat Patterns, Warns Climatologist

Bulgaria’s climate is increasingly mirroring that of northern Greece, climatologist Simeon Matev

Society » Environment | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s Pension System Faces Challenges Ahead of Eurozone Entry in 2026

Bulgaria’s pension system stands at a critical juncture as the country prepares to join the Eurozone in 2026

Society | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

In Bulgaria: “A Single Politician Is Setting Out to Build State-Owned Stores with the Help of the State'

Nikolay Valkanov, executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, has criticized the new draft law on the supply chain of agricultural products and food, revealing what he calls a lobby behind the bill

Politics | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Former Deputy PM Defends Euro, Calls Out Misinformation on Price Increases

Former Deputy Prime Minister Lidiya Shuleva addressed ongoing criticisms surrounding the introduction of the euro and supply chain issues, suggesting that the impact of recent measures will become clearer within one to two months

Business » Finance | August 13, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

Russian Consulate Returns to Varna - Just Meters from Bulgarian Military Base

The Russian Embassy in Sofia has formally requested permission from Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to open a Consulate General in Varna

Politics | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:06

Bulgaria’s August 13 Forecast: Hot and Sunny Across the Country

On Wednesday, the country will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a light to moderate wind from the east-northeast

Society » Environment | August 12, 2025, Tuesday // 17:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Properties

Bulgaria’s Secondary Property Market Shrinks Ahead of Eurozone Entry

The availability of properties on Bulgaria’s secondary market has declined, with expectations surrounding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro playing a significant role

Business » Properties | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 14:23

Record-Breaking Mortgages and Low Interest Rates: Bulgaria’s Housing Loan Boom Continues

Housing loans in Bulgaria remain among the most affordable in Europe

Business » Properties | August 3, 2025, Sunday // 12:22

Housing Market Booms in Sofia and Beyond as Euro Adoption Approaches

The housing market in Sofia remains exceptionally active, driven in large part by the anticipated adoption of the euro

Business » Properties | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 10:04

Bulgaria’s Housing Loans Among Europe’s Cheapest as Mortgage Lending Hits Records

Housing loans in Bulgaria remain among the most affordable in Europe, with mortgage lending reaching record levels

Business » Properties | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 08:09

The Impact of the Euro on Bulgaria’s Property Market: Experts Predict Temporary Price Growth in Major Cities

The upcoming eurozone accession is expected to influence property prices in Bulgaria

Business » Properties | July 26, 2025, Saturday // 11:00

Holiday Property Prices Along Bulgaria’s Coast Start at €1,200 per Square Meter

Vacation property demand is soaring along Bulgaria’s entire Black Sea coast, according to real estate brokers.

Business » Properties | July 25, 2025, Friday // 11:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria