Bulgaria Retains Its Position as the EU’s Most Affordable Country in Key Consumer Categories

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 13:51
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Retains Its Position as the EU’s Most Affordable Country in Key Consumer Categories Photo: Stella Ivanova

In 2024, Bulgaria was the most affordable country in the European Union for several major consumer spending categories, according to the latest Eurostat data analyzed by Forbes Bulgaria. The report uses a price level index based on purchasing power parity (PPS), where 100 represents the EU average price level. Values below 100 indicate lower prices compared to the EU average.

Bulgaria’s overall price level stands at just 60% of the EU average, the lowest among all member states. By contrast, Denmark records the highest overall prices at 143%, followed by Ireland at 138% and Luxembourg at 133%.

Looking closer at specific categories, Bulgaria also shows the lowest price level for alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 69%, while Ireland, Finland, and France top the list with significantly higher prices, reaching up to 205% in Ireland.

The most striking gap is seen in the restaurants and hotels sector, where Bulgaria’s prices measure only 53% of the EU average, far below Hungary (62%) and Romania (65%). Denmark again ranks highest in this category at 148%, with Ireland and Finland close behind.

In clothing, Bulgaria records the lowest price index in the EU at 79%, followed by Hungary and Romania at 85%. The highest prices are noted in Denmark (133%), Sweden, and Finland (120%).

Eurostat’s data highlights that Bulgaria not only holds onto its status as the EU’s most budget-friendly destination but is widening the gap in key sectors such as hospitality and tourism—an industry crucial to Bulgaria’s economy.

While the low prices benefit tourists, they also reduce the financial burden on local households for items like alcohol, tobacco, and clothing. However, it is important to interpret these figures alongside income levels, as lower price indexes often correspond with lower consumption and living standards rather than higher purchasing power.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, price

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Set to Boost Investment, Trade, and Tourism with Limited Inflation Impact

Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone, prompting questions about the possible inflationary impact of adopting the euro

Business | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s New Home Prices Set to Rise by Up to 15% Amid Eurozone Entry and Supply Shortages

The prices of new homes in Bulgaria are expected to increase by an additional 12-15% by the end of 2025

Business » Properties | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Former Deputy PM Warns of Weak Bulgarian Industry and Risks in Euro Introduction Law

Meglena Plugchieva, former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Ambassador to Germany, Switzerland, and Montenegro, voiced skepticism about the planned priority for Bulgarian products in the so-called “People Shops”

Business » Industry | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces Up to 10 Free ATM Withdrawals Monthly from Basic Accounts Starting October

Starting October 7, 2025, Bulgarians will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs up to ten times per month without any fees

Society | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 16:32

Business Hiring Declines as Production Shrinks in Bulgaria

Data from a major job posting platform and the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicate that businesses in Bulgaria are slowing down their hiring efforts, a trend linked to a reduction in production levels

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:55

Russian Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Tenfold Since 2019

The number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria has dropped sharply

Business » Tourism | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:48
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Business Hiring Declines as Production Shrinks in Bulgaria

Data from a major job posting platform and the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicate that businesses in Bulgaria are slowing down their hiring efforts, a trend linked to a reduction in production levels

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:55

Russian Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Tenfold Since 2019

The number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria has dropped sharply

Business » Tourism | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:48

Bulgaria’s Secondary Property Market Shrinks Ahead of Eurozone Entry

The availability of properties on Bulgaria’s secondary market has declined, with expectations surrounding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro playing a significant role

Business » Properties | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 14:23

Bulgarian Small Businesses Face Challenges in Euro Switch, Consumers Urged to Stay Vigilant

Eleonora Negulova, Chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio about the challenges small manufacturers

Business | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:58

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s New Euro Law to Trigger Price Shock Before It Even Takes Effect

Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation

Business » Finance | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:32

ICGB Secures Construction Permit for First Phase of Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector Expansion

The independent transmission system operator ICGB has received the necessary construction permit for Lot 1 of the project to expand the capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector

Business » Energy | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria