Bulgaria Retains Its Position as the EU’s Most Affordable Country in Key Consumer Categories

In 2024, Bulgaria was the most affordable country in the European Union for several major consumer spending categories, according to the latest Eurostat data analyzed by Forbes Bulgaria. The report uses a price level index based on purchasing power parity (PPS), where 100 represents the EU average price level. Values below 100 indicate lower prices compared to the EU average.

Bulgaria’s overall price level stands at just 60% of the EU average, the lowest among all member states. By contrast, Denmark records the highest overall prices at 143%, followed by Ireland at 138% and Luxembourg at 133%.

Looking closer at specific categories, Bulgaria also shows the lowest price level for alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 69%, while Ireland, Finland, and France top the list with significantly higher prices, reaching up to 205% in Ireland.

The most striking gap is seen in the restaurants and hotels sector, where Bulgaria’s prices measure only 53% of the EU average, far below Hungary (62%) and Romania (65%). Denmark again ranks highest in this category at 148%, with Ireland and Finland close behind.

In clothing, Bulgaria records the lowest price index in the EU at 79%, followed by Hungary and Romania at 85%. The highest prices are noted in Denmark (133%), Sweden, and Finland (120%).

Eurostat’s data highlights that Bulgaria not only holds onto its status as the EU’s most budget-friendly destination but is widening the gap in key sectors such as hospitality and tourism—an industry crucial to Bulgaria’s economy.

While the low prices benefit tourists, they also reduce the financial burden on local households for items like alcohol, tobacco, and clothing. However, it is important to interpret these figures alongside income levels, as lower price indexes often correspond with lower consumption and living standards rather than higher purchasing power.