Business Hiring Declines as Production Shrinks in Bulgaria

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:55
Bulgaria: Business Hiring Declines as Production Shrinks in Bulgaria @Pexels

Data from a major job posting platform and the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicate that businesses in Bulgaria are slowing down their hiring efforts, a trend linked to a reduction in production levels. In July, job advertisements dropped by 7 percent, roughly 3,000 fewer listings compared to the same month last year.

The manufacturing sector experienced the sharpest fall in job offers, down by 21 percent. This decline reflects ongoing production downturns and cautious outlooks among business leaders. NSI figures show that manufacturing output has contracted for six consecutive months year-on-year as of May. Specific industries within manufacturing reveal even more persistent declines: textile production has decreased for eight months running, clothing manufacturing for 26 months, and basic metals production for 11 months consecutively.

The July business climate survey conducted by NSI among company managers reveals a worsening sentiment within the industrial sector. While there has been some improvement regarding new order inflows over the previous three months, expectations for production growth in the coming quarter remain muted. This cautious stance directly impacts demand for new employees.

Following manufacturing, the hotel and restaurant sector saw a 14 percent reduction in job postings compared to the previous year, possibly influenced by the recruitment of foreign workers. Marketing and advertising also experienced a 13 percent drop. Job advertisements in accounting, audit, finance, as well as logistics and transport, declined by 9 percent each. Sectors such as information technology, healthcare, administrative services, and trade also reported fewer job openings. Contrarily, construction bucked the trend with a 5 percent increase in job offers.

A recruitment firm’s analysis attributes the July slowdown to several factors. Summer vacation season typically lowers activity from both employers and job seekers. Beyond seasonal effects, economic stagnation, the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence in work processes, increased labor imports from outside the EU, and persistently low unemployment rates all contribute in varying degrees to the reduced job supply.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: business, hiring, production, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Introduces Up to 10 Free ATM Withdrawals Monthly from Basic Accounts Starting October

|

Bulgaria Retains Its Position as the EU’s Most Affordable Country in Key Consumer Categories

|

Russian Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Tenfold Since 2019

|

Bulgaria’s Secondary Property Market Shrinks Ahead of Eurozone Entry

|

Bulgaria Urges Immediate Release of Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

|

Bulgarian Small Businesses Face Challenges in Euro Switch, Consumers Urged to Stay Vigilant

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgaria Retains Its Position as the EU’s Most Affordable Country in Key Consumer Categories

In 2024, Bulgaria was the most affordable country in the European Union for several major consumer spending categories, according to the latest Eurostat data

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 13:51

Russian Tourist Visits to Bulgaria Plunge Nearly Tenfold Since 2019

The number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria has dropped sharply

Business » Tourism | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 09:48

Bulgaria’s Secondary Property Market Shrinks Ahead of Eurozone Entry

The availability of properties on Bulgaria’s secondary market has declined, with expectations surrounding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro playing a significant role

Business » Properties | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 14:23

Bulgarian Small Businesses Face Challenges in Euro Switch, Consumers Urged to Stay Vigilant

Eleonora Negulova, Chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio about the challenges small manufacturers

Business | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:58

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s New Euro Law to Trigger Price Shock Before It Even Takes Effect

Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation

Business » Finance | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:32

ICGB Secures Construction Permit for First Phase of Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector Expansion

The independent transmission system operator ICGB has received the necessary construction permit for Lot 1 of the project to expand the capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector

Business » Energy | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria