The number of Russian tourists visiting Bulgaria has dropped sharply, declining nearly tenfold compared to pre-2019 levels, according to Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova, as reported by RIA Novosti.

Last year, just over 50,000 Russian visitors traveled to Bulgaria, a steep decline from the roughly 500,000 tourists the country used to receive annually before 2019. Mitrofanova highlighted several factors behind this downturn, pointing first to the disruption of direct air links between the two countries.

She also criticized the European Union’s role, noting that its actions contributed to the breakdown of the bilateral agreement that had eased visa procedures for Russian travelers. This, she said, further complicated travel for Russians wishing to visit Bulgaria.

Aleksan Mkrtchyan, vice president of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies and CEO of the Pink Elephant tour operator, confirmed that the flow of Russian tourists to Bulgaria in 2024 is around 50,000, reflecting the ongoing impact of these challenges on tourism from Russia.