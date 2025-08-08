Greece Implements Stricter Driving Fines and Measures to Cut Road Deaths

Starting September, Greece will impose tougher penalties on drivers as part of efforts to reduce road fatalities. The new regulations include a 350-euro fine and a one-month driving license suspension for those caught talking on a mobile phone while driving. This measure comes amid Greece’s struggle with one of the highest road mortality rates in Europe, ranking seventh overall.

For more severe offenses, such as exceeding speeds of 200 km/h on highways, fines will soar to 8,000 euros, accompanied by a four-year license revocation. Both locals and tourists observe these changes with cautious optimism, hoping for safer roads, though skepticism remains about the deterrence power of harsh fines.

Several residents voiced their concerns about dangerous driving behaviors. One individual stressed that mobile phone use behind the wheel significantly increases accident risks, supporting the stricter penalties but doubting their effectiveness without greater public awareness. Another, from Montenegro, shared personal loss due to distracted driving and emphasized the need for common sense to save lives.

Infrastructure improvements have been a focus alongside legal reforms. The company managing the Egnatia Odos highway reported the installation of speed cameras, enhanced lighting, skid-resistant surfaces, clear road markings, and safety barriers. The highway experiences growing traffic annually, especially after Bulgaria joined the Schengen Area, leading to increased Bulgarian transit and the introduction of an electronic toll pass to reduce queues.

Despite these upgrades, officials underline that driver behavior remains crucial. For example, speed limits in tunnels are enforced at 80 km/h due to the unique conditions inside, and plans are underway to ease congestion in major urban areas such as Thessaloniki by constructing a ring road, aiming to reduce accident risks.

The Panos Milonas Road Safety Institute, established in Athens two decades ago following a tragic loss, continues to champion accident prevention initiatives. Its founder, Vasiliki Danili-Milona, highlights the importance of political commitment for success, noting that through sustained advocacy and education programs targeting all age groups, Greece managed to reduce road deaths by 54% between 2012 and 2021, outperforming the EU average.

However, the post-pandemic period has seen a resurgence in fatalities, with last year’s figure reaching 665 deaths. The institute collaborates internationally, including with Bulgaria and Slovenia, focusing on preventing impaired driving among young people. Joint efforts with the Municipality of Burgas and Sofia Technical University reflect a shared regional commitment to enhancing road safety.

Danili-Milona emphasizes that while strict regulations are necessary, fostering a culture of responsibility and prudence among drivers is equally vital. She regards her work as a personal mission to eliminate road deaths, recognizing the profound societal impact that such losses inflict, especially on young individuals.

