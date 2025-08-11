Bulgaria’s Secondary Property Market Shrinks Ahead of Eurozone Entry

The availability of properties on Bulgaria’s secondary market has declined, with expectations surrounding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro playing a significant role. Many owners anticipate being able to sell at considerably higher prices once Bulgaria joins the eurozone and are therefore in no rush to finalize transactions, particularly if they have no immediate plans for the proceeds.

At the same time, some sellers, driven by urgent financial needs, are capitalizing on the current high prices to secure substantial profits. Market experts note that the anticipated eurozone accession has already been factored into current property values. While prices are likely to continue rising after entry, the pace of growth may not match the steep increases seen this year.

Eurozone membership could also attract major property investors to Bulgaria, boosting demand and driving further price appreciation. The removal of currency exchange for foreign buyers is expected to enhance the country’s appeal, potentially increasing interest in both residential and holiday properties.

Additional factors sustaining property price growth include rising wages, low unemployment, internal migration toward Sofia and other major cities, expanding household savings, and consistent remittances from Bulgarians abroad. Favorable mortgage conditions, with relatively low interest rates, continue to provide further momentum to the market.