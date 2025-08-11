Bulgaria Urges Immediate Release of Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:21
Bulgaria Urges Immediate Release of Israeli Hostages Held by Hamas

Bulgaria has called for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages currently held by Hamas under what it describes as inhumane conditions. The position was published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its official page on the social network “X.”

The statement also emphasized that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be granted swift and unhindered access to the population, noting the critical humanitarian situation in the territory.

According to the ministry, an urgent ceasefire is necessary, but it must be implemented under terms that ensure Hamas is disarmed and stripped of its military and political capabilities, while preserving the existing demographic and territorial status of the Gaza Strip.

Bulgaria reaffirmed its commitment, alongside its EU partners, to work towards a lasting resolution to the conflict, grounded in the principle of two states.

