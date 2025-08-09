Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Cincinnati Second Round

Sports | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Cincinnati Second Round

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, advanced to the second round of the Cincinnati tournament after defeating American Ann Li 6:4, 7:5 in a match lasting one hour and 42 minutes. The victory came late Friday into Saturday and sets up a clash with Ukraine’s Diana Yastremska.

This triumph over the world No. 64 marks Tomova’s third straight win in the event, following two earlier victories in the qualifying rounds. The second set proved more challenging for the Bulgarian. After breaking serve to lead 3:2, she dropped the next three games to trail 3:5. Tomova saved a set point in the tenth game and went on to win four games in a row, closing out the match without the need for a deciding set.

Her run in Cincinnati so far has earned her $18,200 in prize money and 75 points towards the WTA rankings, where she currently holds the 105th position.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Bulgarian, Tomova, Cincinnati

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Exports to U.S. Set to Drop by a Third Under New Tariffs

New U.S. tariffs are expected to have a serious impact on Bulgarian exports

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Bulgaria Seeks Accountability from Israel over UN Officer’s Death in Gaza

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria following the death of Captain Marin Marinov

Politics » Diplomacy | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:17

Bulgarian Troops Depart for NATO Mission in Kosovo

A Bulgarian military contingent is departing to take part in NATO's Stabilization Force operation in Kosov

Politics » Defense | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Westinghouse Partners with Bulgarian Supplier to Boost Kozloduy Nuclear Expansion

Westinghouse Electric Company has taken a significant step by signing its first purchase order with Bulgarian firm MTG-Delfin AD

Business » Energy | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Greek-Bulgarian Police Operation Uncovers Major Cannabis Smuggling Route

In a coordinated operation between the anti-drug units of the Greek and Bulgarian police

Crime | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:41

Bulgaria’s First 'Stryker' Armored Vehicles Enter Production Ahead of 61st Brigade Deployment

The production of Bulgaria’s first "Stryker" armored combat vehicles for the Land Forces is underway and progressing according to the planned timeline

Politics » Defense | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 12:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Five Bulgarian Players Advance in Doubles at Sofia Tennis Tournament

Five Bulgarian tennis players have advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles competition at the tournament in Sofia, which carries a total prize fund of $15,000

Sports | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 10:00

Bulgaria Secures Top 6 Finish at U19 Volleyball World Championship

Bulgaria has secured a place among the top six teams at the U19 Men’s Volleyball World Championship in Uzbekistan

Sports | August 2, 2025, Saturday // 16:10

Bulgarian Champions Ludogorets Eliminate Rijeka, Face Ferencvаrosi Next in Champions League

Ludogorets secured their place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic 3:1 extra-time victory over Croatian champions Rijeka

Sports | July 31, 2025, Thursday // 09:46

How Digital Platforms Change The Way Australians Enjoy Sport

Australians have always had a deep connection with sport, whether it’s gathering at the local footy oval or tuning in for the Ashes.

Sports | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 16:01

Bulgaria Now Has Two Billionaires, Matching the Fortunes of Top Football Club Owners

Kiril Domuschiev and Georgi Domuschiev, known for owning the Bulgarian football club Ludogorets, are officially the only billionaires from Bulgaria listed in the latest Forbes global ranking

Sports | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 15:02

No Bulgarian Presence in US Open Main Draw as Grigor Dimitrov Sits Out

Grigor Dimitrov has officially withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, scheduled to begin on August 24

Sports | July 29, 2025, Tuesday // 12:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria