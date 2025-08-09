Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Cincinnati Second Round

Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, advanced to the second round of the Cincinnati tournament after defeating American Ann Li 6:4, 7:5 in a match lasting one hour and 42 minutes. The victory came late Friday into Saturday and sets up a clash with Ukraine’s Diana Yastremska.

This triumph over the world No. 64 marks Tomova’s third straight win in the event, following two earlier victories in the qualifying rounds. The second set proved more challenging for the Bulgarian. After breaking serve to lead 3:2, she dropped the next three games to trail 3:5. Tomova saved a set point in the tenth game and went on to win four games in a row, closing out the match without the need for a deciding set.

Her run in Cincinnati so far has earned her $18,200 in prize money and 75 points towards the WTA rankings, where she currently holds the 105th position.