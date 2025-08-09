Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Cincinnati Second Round

Bulgarian Exports to U.S. Set to Drop by a Third Under New Tariffs
New U.S. tariffs are expected to have a serious impact on Bulgarian exports
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, advanced to the second round of the Cincinnati tournament after defeating American Ann Li 6:4, 7:5 in a match lasting one hour and 42 minutes. The victory came late Friday into Saturday and sets up a clash with Ukraine’s Diana Yastremska.
This triumph over the world No. 64 marks Tomova’s third straight win in the event, following two earlier victories in the qualifying rounds. The second set proved more challenging for the Bulgarian. After breaking serve to lead 3:2, she dropped the next three games to trail 3:5. Tomova saved a set point in the tenth game and went on to win four games in a row, closing out the match without the need for a deciding set.
Her run in Cincinnati so far has earned her $18,200 in prize money and 75 points towards the WTA rankings, where she currently holds the 105th position.
Five Bulgarian tennis players have advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles competition at the tournament in Sofia, which carries a total prize fund of $15,000
Bulgaria has secured a place among the top six teams at the U19 Men’s Volleyball World Championship in Uzbekistan
Ludogorets secured their place in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League after a dramatic 3:1 extra-time victory over Croatian champions Rijeka
Australians have always had a deep connection with sport, whether it’s gathering at the local footy oval or tuning in for the Ashes.
Kiril Domuschiev and Georgi Domuschiev, known for owning the Bulgarian football club Ludogorets, are officially the only billionaires from Bulgaria listed in the latest Forbes global ranking
Grigor Dimitrov has officially withdrawn from the upcoming US Open, scheduled to begin on August 24
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink