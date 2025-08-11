Uncertainty Surrounds Arrival of Remaining F-16 Jets in Bulgaria

There is currently no fixed timetable for the delivery of the remaining F-16 fighter jets to Bulgaria. This was confirmed by Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in a written response to a parliamentary question submitted by MP Ivaylo Mirchev. According to the minister, the schedule for the aircraft's arrival is tied to arrangements with the U.S. Air Force and other NATO countries, making it difficult for the Bulgarian side to determine exact dates.

Minister Zapryanov clarified that the Ministry of Defense is not in a position to announce specific timeframes for when the six outstanding F-16 Block 70 jets from the first procurement agreement will arrive in the country. One of the complicating factors is the logistical requirement for transatlantic flights - especially the need to ensure a steady fuel supply across the ocean. The flights also require grouping aircraft together for the journey from the United States to Europe, which adds to the uncertainty.

Another obstacle mentioned by the minister is the limited availability of U.S. aircraft capable of refueling the F-16s mid-flight over the ocean. The United States maintains the right to prioritize its own missions and can withdraw such support if deemed necessary for its national interests. This affects the predictability of deliveries to allied nations like Bulgaria.

So far, Bulgaria has taken delivery of two of the ordered jets - one in April and the other in June. These are the first to arrive under the initial contract, which includes a total of eight aircraft. The rest are expected to be delivered by the end of 2025. A second agreement for an additional eight fighters is also in place, with those deliveries expected to be completed by 2030.

In late July, at a public forum, former Prime Minister Ivan Kostov voiced criticism of the modernization process, highlighting that Bulgaria's dependence on foreign suppliers poses a strategic risk. He argued that the pace and direction of defense upgrades appear to be dictated more by what suppliers can offer than by Bulgaria's own military needs.

Minister Zapryanov has not yet provided a response to a second question from MP Mirchev concerning progress on the construction of infrastructure and installation of a pilot training simulator at the Third Air Base.