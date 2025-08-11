Hot and Sunny Weekend Ahead as Bulgaria Enters Heatwave

August 8, 2025, Friday
The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports that the night ahead will be mostly clear and tranquil. Atmospheric pressure will stay steady, remaining above the average for August.

Saturday is expected to bring bright, sunny skies across the country. Winds will be light, blowing from the east to northeast, but may pick up to moderate strength in southeastern parts. Daytime temperatures will be high, with most regions seeing maximums between 32°C and 37°C. In Sofia, the mercury is set to reach around 33°C.

Conditions along the Black Sea coast will remain sunny. The southern stretch in particular will experience a moderate to occasionally strong breeze coming in from the east-northeast. Daytime highs are forecast between 28°C and 32°C. The sea will be warm, with surface temperatures ranging from 26°C to 27°C. Wave heights are expected to measure between 2 and 3 on the Douglas scale.

It will be sunny in the mountains as well, with an east-northeasterly wind that will stay light to moderate in intensity. Temperatures will peak near 26°C at altitudes of around 1,200 meters, and reach about 20°C at 2,000 meters.

The weather will remain stable and dry heading into Sunday and Monday, with abundant sunshine and rising temperatures. By Monday, some areas are likely to see daytime highs climbing to 39°C or even 40°C. Winds will generally be light, at times reaching moderate strength from the east-northeast.

