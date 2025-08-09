Bulgarian Small Businesses Face Challenges in Euro Switch, Consumers Urged to Stay Vigilant

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Set to Boost Investment, Trade, and Tourism with Limited Inflation Impact
Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone, prompting questions about the possible inflationary impact of adopting the euro
Eleonora Negulova, Chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio about the challenges small manufacturers, traders, and family-run businesses face amid the transition to the euro. She stressed that these smaller enterprises, often relying on external accounting services, require additional time to properly announce prices in both leva and euros and to update their cash registers accordingly.
Negulova highlighted that the two-month grace period granted during the switch is essential for these businesses, which must bear the financial and human costs involved. Resetting cash registers can cost between 200 and 280 leva per device (100 and 140 euros), expenses that merchants need to cover themselves. Additionally, staff must be trained to accurately report inventory and transactions in both currencies. Despite these hurdles, she expressed hope that these adjustments will not lead to price increases.
Maintaining trust between traders and customers is paramount, according to Negulova. She noted that small businesses depend heavily on customer confidence and are willing to absorb these costs to ensure the transition proceeds smoothly, demonstrating that concerns over the change can be managed responsibly.
Negulova also criticized the harsh penalties outlined in the amendments to the Euro Introduction Act, calling them “unbearable.” She pointed to the significant administrative pressure from various government bodies like the Consumer Protection Commission, the Commission for Protection of Competition, and the National Revenue Agency. Small businesses are investing considerable effort into training and preparation to avoid costly mistakes, as the fines could threaten their ability to operate effectively.
As a final recommendation, Negulova urged consumers to exercise their power by refusing to purchase goods priced unfairly, thereby discouraging dishonest practices in the market. “The greatest control lies with the consumer,” she emphasized.
The availability of properties on Bulgaria’s secondary market has declined, with expectations surrounding the country’s upcoming adoption of the euro playing a significant role
Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation
The independent transmission system operator ICGB has received the necessary construction permit for Lot 1 of the project to expand the capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector
New U.S. tariffs are expected to have a serious impact on Bulgarian exports
Greek business representatives are raising concerns over imports arriving from Bulgaria
Psychologist Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov believes that the tension surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming euro adoption is rooted more in psychology than in actual economics
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink