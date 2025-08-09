Bulgarian Small Businesses Face Challenges in Euro Switch, Consumers Urged to Stay Vigilant

Eleonora Negulova, Chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio about the challenges small manufacturers, traders, and family-run businesses face amid the transition to the euro. She stressed that these smaller enterprises, often relying on external accounting services, require additional time to properly announce prices in both leva and euros and to update their cash registers accordingly.

Negulova highlighted that the two-month grace period granted during the switch is essential for these businesses, which must bear the financial and human costs involved. Resetting cash registers can cost between 200 and 280 leva per device (100 and 140 euros), expenses that merchants need to cover themselves. Additionally, staff must be trained to accurately report inventory and transactions in both currencies. Despite these hurdles, she expressed hope that these adjustments will not lead to price increases.

Maintaining trust between traders and customers is paramount, according to Negulova. She noted that small businesses depend heavily on customer confidence and are willing to absorb these costs to ensure the transition proceeds smoothly, demonstrating that concerns over the change can be managed responsibly.

Negulova also criticized the harsh penalties outlined in the amendments to the Euro Introduction Act, calling them “unbearable.” She pointed to the significant administrative pressure from various government bodies like the Consumer Protection Commission, the Commission for Protection of Competition, and the National Revenue Agency. Small businesses are investing considerable effort into training and preparation to avoid costly mistakes, as the fines could threaten their ability to operate effectively.

As a final recommendation, Negulova urged consumers to exercise their power by refusing to purchase goods priced unfairly, thereby discouraging dishonest practices in the market. “The greatest control lies with the consumer,” she emphasized.

