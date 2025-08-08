Bulgarian Exports to U.S. Set to Drop by a Third Under New Tariffs

Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova Advances to Cincinnati Second Round
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria’s top-ranked women’s tennis player, advanced to the second round of the Cincinnati tournament after defeating American Ann Li
New U.S. tariffs are expected to have a serious impact on Bulgarian exports and the national economy, with a projected drop of 32.8% in exports to the American market, according to Deputy Economy and Industry Minister Doncho Barbalov. This decline represents about 1.5% of Bulgaria's overall exports. In macroeconomic terms, the blow to GDP in 2025 is estimated at 0.35%, Barbalov stated.
The Deputy Minister explained that the average effective tariff rate Bulgarian goods will face under the new U.S. measures amounts to 12.51%, based on export data from 2024. Particularly vulnerable are exports in key product categories such as medical, surgical, and dental instruments, along with sunflower seeds—sectors that are likely to absorb the sharpest consequences of the newly introduced duties.
Barbalov also noted a specific feature of the U.S. tariff policy toward the European Union. The structure includes a two-tiered system: for goods previously subject to duties between 0% and 15%, the new flat rate is 15%. For products already facing tariffs above 15%, the rates remain unchanged. The EU is the only trading partner of the U.S. subject to this type of phased tariff escalation.
Eleonora Negulova, Chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio about the challenges small manufacturers
Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation
The independent transmission system operator ICGB has received the necessary construction permit for Lot 1 of the project to expand the capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector
Greek business representatives are raising concerns over imports arriving from Bulgaria
Psychologist Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov believes that the tension surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming euro adoption is rooted more in psychology than in actual economics
The executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, Nikolay Valkanov, expressed serious concerns about the government’s recent regulatory actions and legislative changes surrounding Bulgaria's eurozone transition
Operation Rising Lion: Why and How Israel Attacked Iran
EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink