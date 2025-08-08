Greek Traders Demand Border Checks on Bulgarian Imports

Greek business representatives are raising concerns over imports arriving from Bulgaria, claiming that some of the goods entering the country are not accompanied by the necessary documentation and have not had the appropriate taxes paid. In response, they are calling for increased oversight at the border.

The Thessaloniki Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formally requested that the Greek Public Revenue Agency initiate inspections and collect samples of products coming in from Bulgaria. In its letter, the Chamber warned that many of these imports are allegedly of questionable quality and are entering the Greek market without the required paperwork.

According to the Chamber, Greek business owners have been voicing frustration, particularly in the wake of Bulgaria's recent entry into the Schengen area. Since then, they argue, customs controls at the border have been practically nonexistent, allowing the unregulated flow of goods into Greece.

The Chamber has urged the customs and excise authorities to reintroduce forms of control at the land border with Bulgaria. This would include systematic checks of freight shipments and sample testing of various products transported by truck.

Although no immediate action has been confirmed, the Greek side is reportedly preparing to launch widespread inspections of trucks - not directly at the border, but further inland within Greek territory. These domestic checks are expected to target all kinds of freight transport linked to Bulgaria.