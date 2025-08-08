Bulgarians Among Europe’s Healthiest: Third in Healthy Life Expectancy

Society | August 8, 2025, Friday // 14:42
Bulgaria: Bulgarians Among Europe’s Healthiest: Third in Healthy Life Expectancy Photo: Stella Ivanova

According to new Eurostat data, Bulgaria ranks among the top three European countries for life expectancy in good health. Among 30 countries examined, Bulgarians live an average of 68.6 years in good health, placing the country third behind Malta and Italy in this key indicator.

Bulgarian women are particularly high in the ranking. In 2023, they reached an average of 71 years of life in good health, second only to women in Malta, who surpassed them by just one month. At the opposite end of the scale are Switzerland, Denmark, and Latvia, where women remain in good health only until about 54 to 55 years of age.

Bulgarian men also hold a strong position. They are fifth in the European ranking, with an average of 66.3 years lived in good health. Leading the men’s chart are Malta (71.7 years), followed by Italy, Sweden, and Norway. The lowest figures for men were observed in Slovakia, Estonia, and Denmark, where men live in good health for an average of 56.8, 56.5, and 51.2 years, respectively.

Across the European Union, the average healthy life expectancy in 2023 was 63.1 years. This figure was slightly higher for women (63.3 years) than for men (62.8 years). Despite women having a longer total life expectancy - 84 years compared to 78.7 years for men - they spend a smaller percentage of those years in good health: 75% for women versus 80% for men.

Eurostat also noted that in just nine EU countries, men tend to outlive women in good health.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: life expectancy, Bulgaria, men, women

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Set to Boost Investment, Trade, and Tourism with Limited Inflation Impact

Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone, prompting questions about the possible inflationary impact of adopting the euro

Business | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s New Home Prices Set to Rise by Up to 15% Amid Eurozone Entry and Supply Shortages

The prices of new homes in Bulgaria are expected to increase by an additional 12-15% by the end of 2025

Business » Properties | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Former Deputy PM Warns of Weak Bulgarian Industry and Risks in Euro Introduction Law

Meglena Plugchieva, former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Ambassador to Germany, Switzerland, and Montenegro, voiced skepticism about the planned priority for Bulgarian products in the so-called “People Shops”

Business » Industry | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces Up to 10 Free ATM Withdrawals Monthly from Basic Accounts Starting October

Starting October 7, 2025, Bulgarians will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs up to ten times per month without any fees

Society | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Retains Its Position as the EU’s Most Affordable Country in Key Consumer Categories

In 2024, Bulgaria was the most affordable country in the European Union for several major consumer spending categories, according to the latest Eurostat data

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Business Hiring Declines as Production Shrinks in Bulgaria

Data from a major job posting platform and the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicate that businesses in Bulgaria are slowing down their hiring efforts, a trend linked to a reduction in production levels

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Hot and Sunny Weekend Ahead as Bulgaria Enters Heatwave

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports that the night ahead will be mostly clear and tranquil

Society » Environment | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:07

Drought and Neglect Push Bulgarian Cities Toward Severe Water Rationing

The summer drought has hit Bulgaria once again, with Pleven experiencing some of the most severe consequences

Society » Environment | August 8, 2025, Friday // 14:31

Plovdiv Considers Lowering Public Transport Ticket Price Following Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Following Bulgaria’s transition from the lev to the euro, the price of public transport tickets in Plovdiv may be lowered

Society | August 8, 2025, Friday // 11:30

Partial State of Emergency Declared in Haskovo Over Expanding Wildfire

A partial state of emergency is being introduced today in Haskovo municipality due to a wildfire that erupted on Tuesday near a micro-dam by the village of Momino

Society » Environment | August 8, 2025, Friday // 11:17

Teenager Dies in Motorcycle Crash After Hitting Cow Near Velingrad

A tragic accident took place late last night near the Bulgarian village of Krastava, in the municipality of Velingrad

Society » Incidents | August 8, 2025, Friday // 11:00

Extreme Heat Triggers Nationwide Fire Threat in Bulgaria - Over 3,000 Blazes in July

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of Bulgaria’s Directorate General for Fire Safety and Population Protection, has warned of an extremely high fire risk across the country over the next seven days

Society » Environment | August 8, 2025, Friday // 10:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria