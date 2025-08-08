Plovdiv Considers Lowering Public Transport Ticket Price Following Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

Following Bulgaria’s transition from the lev to the euro, the price of public transport tickets in Plovdiv may be lowered. To simplify payments for both passengers and drivers, officials plan to round the new ticket price down rather than use the strict currency conversion rate set by the Bulgarian National Bank. Currently, a single ticket costs 1 lev, which would convert to about 51 euro cents, but the proposal is to set the price at 50 euro cents instead.

While this change could lead to financial losses for transport companies - estimated at around 300,000 leva annually - the move is expected to ease transactions on buses, where tickets are purchased only with cash. Drivers and conductors would no longer need to handle small coin change, allowing them to focus more on passenger safety and the smooth running of services.

The public reaction has been mixed. Some, like Georgi Iliev, see the shift as a significant challenge due to unpreparedness, while others, such as Tsvetelina, anticipate needing time to adjust to new prices. There are also passengers familiar with the euro who welcome the change without concern.

During the transition period, tickets displaying prices in both leva and euros will remain valid until the end of the year. The main transport company in Plovdiv will request their printing from the mint and plans to continue selling current tickets at 1 lev until the new ones arrive. Petko Angelov, owner of a bus transport company, assures that until January 1, 2026, payments will still be handled in leva, minimizing disruption.

However, some passengers argue that even during this transition, the euro price should be reconsidered. The transport companies and municipal officials have agreed that starting from 2026, the ticket price will be officially reduced to 50 euro cents for passenger convenience. This adjustment has been coordinated with local authorities, including the mayor, to legally permit pricing at a whole coin value rather than dealing with inconvenient change.

Angelina Topchieva, secretary of Plovdiv Municipality, noted that any price modification must be approved by the Municipal Council and agreed upon by the carriers, as it affects overall ticket costs. Despite the anticipated financial hit for transport providers, the move is seen as necessary to avoid operational complications linked to small change and to improve the payment process in Plovdiv’s public transport system.