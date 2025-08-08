Russia’s Online 'Slave Market' for Stolen Ukrainian Children Exposed

World » UKRAINE | August 8, 2025, Friday // 12:59
Bulgaria: Russia’s Online 'Slave Market' for Stolen Ukrainian Children Exposed

Russia has launched an online platform where Ukrainian children, taken from occupied territories, are displayed and can be selected using filters such as gender, age, eye color, and hair color. The revelation comes from Mykola Kuleba, head of the humanitarian organization Save Ukraine, who describes the website as a modern-day “slave catalog.

According to Kuleba, this marks a disturbing escalation of Russia’s long-standing policy of forcibly transferring Ukrainian children. Since 2014, minors from Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk have been systematically taken to Russia under the pretext of adoption or guardianship. But now, the process has been digitized. On this website, children are listed with uncovered faces and labeled with descriptions like “obedient” or “calm,” as though they were merchandise.

The initiative appears to respond to what Kuleba suggests is declining interest among Russian families. He argues that the occupiers have moved toward a more aggressive and dehumanizing system of trafficking, with clear indicators of commodification. Users can browse through children by appearance and personal characteristics, stripping away any pretense that this is a humanitarian effort.

Kuleba points out that many of the children shown on the site were born before the full-scale invasion and held Ukrainian citizenship. In some cases, their parents were killed by Russian forces; in others, children were simply issued Russian identification to mask their illegal relocation.

The head of Save Ukraine stresses the hypocrisy of Russian negotiators who, in talks with Kyiv, request lists of missing children. He says that the evidence they claim to lack is openly posted on official Russian websites - such as the portal of the so-called Luhansk “Ministry of Education.” The full database of abducted children is there, he claims, and proves the extent of the crime.

The figures are stark. Since the start of the war, 646 Ukrainian children have been killed, 2,104 have been wounded, and over 2,200 are listed as missing. Moscow is accused of illegally taking 19,456 children. Only 1,509 have been returned.

Kuleba’s message is direct: what Russia is doing amounts to child trafficking. His organization is working to bring the children home, where they belong - with their families, in their country, and among their people. He calls on the international community to recognize the severity of this practice and take urgent action to stop it.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russia, children, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

EU Raises Alarm Over Possible Russian Gas Imports Through Bulgaria and Turkey

The European Union is increasingly concerned that a significant portion of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) entering Bulgaria via Turkey may in fact originate from Russia

World » EU | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:10

US Floats Long-Term Deal to Freeze Ukraine War, Russia Reportedly Interested

A report by Polish outlet Onet, cited by European Pravda on 7 August, claims that the United States presented a proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:55

Is Trump About to End the War in Ukraine? Bold Meetings in the Works

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:04

Russia Targets Ukrainian Gas Station Linked to Bulgaria-Azerbaijan LNG Route

Russia has carried out a drone strike on a gas facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, targeting infrastructure connected to the supply of liquefied natural gas transported via Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:09

Deadly Russian Shelling Hits Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions Overnight

In the early hours of August 6, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in two deaths and injuring ten people, including four children

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Kremlin Scrambles to Avoid Trump’s Sanctions as Witkoff Touches Down in Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow on August 6 following a request from the Kremlin for urgent talks aimed at averting a new wave of American sanctions

World » Russia | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 09:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump-Putin Alaska Summit Set for 15 August, Territorial Concessions in Ukraine at Core of the Talks

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on 15 August 2025 in Alaska

World » Ukraine | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 09:08

Putin, Trump Set to Meet Amid Growing Pressure to End Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet in the coming days, with both sides confirming that preparations for the summit are underway

World » Ukraine | August 8, 2025, Friday // 10:23

US Floats Long-Term Deal to Freeze Ukraine War, Russia Reportedly Interested

A report by Polish outlet Onet, cited by European Pravda on 7 August, claims that the United States presented a proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:55

As Putin and Trump Gear Up to Meet, Majority of Ukrainians Oppose Russian Peace Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in the near future

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 12:35

Is Trump About to End the War in Ukraine? Bold Meetings in the Works

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:04

Russia Targets Ukrainian Gas Station Linked to Bulgaria-Azerbaijan LNG Route

Russia has carried out a drone strike on a gas facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, targeting infrastructure connected to the supply of liquefied natural gas transported via Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:09
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria