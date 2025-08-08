Partial State of Emergency Declared in Haskovo Over Expanding Wildfire

A partial state of emergency is being introduced today in Haskovo municipality due to a wildfire that erupted on Tuesday near a micro-dam by the village of Momino. Deputy mayor Dinko Tenev confirmed that the necessary order will be issued shortly to formalize the decision.

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon, consuming forested terrain and farmland in the area between the villages of Momino and Elena. The affected zone spans approximately 1,000 decares. The flames also reached wood piles left behind by recent logging operations. As of now, five firefighting vehicles and a bulldozer are at the scene, working to cut clearings to prevent the fire from spreading further. This was confirmed by Mitko Chakalov, head of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection.

Chakalov also commented on the situation in the Sakar Mountain region, where a massive fire broke out Monday around 3:00 p.m. in the Radinchevo protected area. That blaze has already scorched more than 30,000 decares of land across the municipalities of Harmanli and Lyubimets. While the main front has been brought under control, isolated hotspots remain and are being tackled by teams stationed in the area. The director of the national Fire Safety and Civil Protection authority, Alexander Dzhartov, visited the Sakar site yesterday to assess the damage and ongoing response efforts.

The partial state of emergency declared earlier for the municipalities of Harmanli and Lyubimets remains in effect. Haskovo regional governor Stefka Zdravkova noted that such declarations are crucial for local farmers. Without an official state of emergency, not only would they be ineligible for compensation, but they could also face penalties from the Agriculture Fund for damage incurred during fires.

Meanwhile, a separate incident was reported in the Shumen Plateau Nature Park, where a forest fire was caused by children playing with firecrackers. According to a statement posted on the park’s official Facebook page, the fire broke out above the “Fatmadzhika” fountain, near the panoramic road leading to the “Creators of the Bulgarian State” monument. Eyewitnesses saw the children lighting firecrackers before fleeing the scene.

The fire in Shumen threatened nearby electrical infrastructure, igniting around utility poles and forcing a temporary shutdown of power to a nearby neighborhood. Firefighting crews from Shumen, Novi Pazar, and Veliki Preslav responded to the blaze, alongside forestry employees, nature park staff, and local volunteers.

Shumen regional governor Katya Ivanova expressed gratitude to all emergency personnel, forest officials, and citizens who assisted in extinguishing the fire. She also thanked local heavy machinery owners who offered to help if the situation escalated.

In light of the ongoing hot and dry weather, Ivanova urged the public to observe fire safety regulations. Her appeal included warnings against lighting open fires, burning dry vegetation, discarding lit cigarettes, and using machinery carelessly near forests or agricultural land.