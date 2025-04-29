Teenager Dies in Motorcycle Crash After Hitting Cow Near Velingrad

Society » INCIDENTS | August 8, 2025, Friday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Teenager Dies in Motorcycle Crash After Hitting Cow Near Velingrad @Pixabay

A tragic accident took place late last night near the Bulgarian village of Krastava, in the municipality of Velingrad, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The teenager, who was riding his father's motorcycle, lost his life after colliding with a cow on the road to Velingrad.

The crash happened shortly before 11:00 p.m. According to initial reports, the boy had taken the motorcycle without supervision and was accompanied by a peer from the same village. While driving at a speed unsuitable for the road conditions, the young rider struck a cow that had wandered onto the roadway. The impact was severe, and the 16-year-old driver died on the spot.

His passenger, also a minor, was injured in the collision. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the surviving boy to the hospital in Velingrad, where he was admitted for treatment.

Police investigators from the Velingrad Regional Department conducted an on-site inspection overnight. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pazardzhik to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

