Putin, Trump Set to Meet Amid Growing Pressure to End Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to meet in the coming days, with both sides confirming that preparations for the summit are underway. According to Russian foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, the meeting will be held at a mutually agreed venue, with the United Arab Emirates mentioned by Putin as a possible host. The summit, which would be their first face-to-face since Trump assumed office, is being positioned as a pivotal step in ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Ushakov confirmed that the bilateral summit was proposed by the U.S. side and provisionally scheduled for next week, though final logistics remain fluid. Speaking at a joint appearance with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Moscow, Putin underscored the Emirates’ readiness to facilitate the event.

The expected meeting comes at a tense moment, just as Trump’s 50-day deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine is set to expire. Trump first issued the ultimatum on July 14 and has since warned that further economic measures could be imposed if Moscow does not act. These measures include tariffs and secondary sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia’s oil revenues - a major funding source for its war effort.

Following a meeting between Putin and U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on August 6, Trump began signaling that “significant progress” had been made. Reports indicate that the two discussed not only a bilateral summit but also the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Ushakov confirmed that Witkoff floated the idea of including Zelensky, though Moscow has not made an official statement on that proposal.

Trump has made it clear that a meeting between Putin and Zelensky is not a precondition for his own engagement with the Russian leader. While he had previously linked the two meetings, he later walked back that stance, stating that such a prerequisite was not necessary.

Speaking to reporters, Putin reiterated his long-standing position that he is not opposed to meeting Zelensky but stressed that certain preconditions would have to be met. "Unfortunately, we are still far from creating those conditions," he said. Zelensky, for his part, emphasized the importance of leader-level talks in achieving a lasting peace. He reiterated Ukraine’s readiness to engage directly, including in a potential three-way format with Trump and Putin.

Meanwhile, Zelensky announced that on August 7, security advisors from Ukraine, several European countries, and U.S. envoy Witkoff would hold virtual consultations. Representatives from France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Finland are expected to attend. According to Axios, Witkoff will brief the group on his discussions with Putin.

Commenting on the possible Trump–Putin summit, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said that trust in Russia is not the issue. “It’s not a question of trust, it’s a question of actions,” Pigott stated. He emphasized that Trump remains disappointed in Russia’s recent behavior and wants to see tangible steps toward de-escalation. Pigott added that the U.S. remains committed to supporting peace efforts and remains in close coordination with both European partners and Ukraine.

In a parallel message, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce echoed that the administration is leveraging America’s economic power to drive outcomes. “This has been a long war, and this is a dynamic that would hurt them,” she said, referring to Russia’s reliance on oil exports. Bruce added that Trump remains focused and will act if he deems it worthwhile.

As of now, the Kremlin has acknowledged that signals were exchanged during the Witkoff meeting, with further details still emerging. While the Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia on July 23 ended in stalemate, with Moscow refusing to accept an unconditional ceasefire, the upcoming Trump–Putin summit could mark a new chapter - or another impasse - depending on the outcome.

Whether a trilateral summit involving Zelensky eventually materializes remains uncertain, but Washington appears determined to apply both diplomatic and economic pressure to bring the war closer to resolution.