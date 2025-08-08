Gaza on Edge: Israel’s Military Buildup Signals Major Offensive Ahead

Israel’s security cabinet has endorsed a plan proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a military takeover of Gaza City, signaling a significant intensification of the ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave. A statement released by Netanyahu’s office early Friday outlined the plan, noting that Israeli forces would move to control the city while maintaining humanitarian corridors for civilians outside designated combat zones.

Two Israeli officials cited by Reuters indicated that the proposal still requires approval from the full government cabinet, which may not convene before Sunday. If enacted, the occupation of Gaza’s former largest urban center is expected to trigger the forced relocation of tens of thousands of Palestinians. Many residents have already been driven from their homes and are enduring dire humanitarian conditions, including widespread famine, as aid access remains heavily restricted.

According to Axios journalist Barak Ravid, who first reported the security cabinet’s decision, an Israeli official said that all civilians remaining in Gaza City would be forcibly evacuated to central areas and other designated locations by October 7. The official added that a siege would be imposed on any remaining Hamas fighters, while ground forces would enter the city as part of the broader operation.

Ahead of the cabinet session, Netanyahu stated that Israel would move to "take control of all Gaza." However, in a televised interview with Fox News, he emphasized that Israel does not intend to administer the territory in the long term and suggested transferring authority to a third party. “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it,” he said.

These developments follow earlier media reports indicating Netanyahu’s readiness to announce a full occupation of the Gaza Strip. International reactions have varied, with former US President Donald Trump reportedly offering Netanyahu broad discretion in handling the conflict. “He said it would be up to the Israelis,” journalist Afshin Rattansi commented.

Gaza City, once the most densely populated area in the enclave, has been significantly depopulated since the war began in October 2023. Many civilians returned during a brief ceasefire earlier this year, but a renewed military campaign could displace them once again. With over 61,000 Palestinians killed and nearly 200 confirmed deaths due to starvation and malnutrition, the humanitarian situation remains critical.

“There is nothing left to occupy,” said local resident Maysaa al-Heila in response to the planned operation. “There is no Gaza left,” she told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, new satellite imagery reviewed by NBC News and several US officials shows Israeli forces amassing along the Gaza border, suggesting preparations for a new large-scale offensive. The images reportedly display troop and equipment formations consistent with prior military campaigns.

Sources close to US and Israeli officials note that the buildup could serve multiple purposes, from mounting pressure during diplomatic negotiations to preparing for a possible assault aimed at rescuing hostages or opening new routes for humanitarian aid.

Since October 27, 2023, Israel has maintained intermittent ground operations in Gaza, pausing only for brief ceasefires. The current troop positioning could mark the start of another major phase in the ongoing conflict.