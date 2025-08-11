Extreme Heat Triggers Nationwide Fire Threat in Bulgaria - Over 3,000 Blazes in July

Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov, head of Bulgaria’s Directorate General for Fire Safety and Population Protection, has warned of an extremely high fire risk across the country over the next seven days. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he urged citizens to act with heightened caution both at home and in nature, stressing the importance of avoiding open flames under any circumstances during this critical period.

Regarding the ongoing wildfire situation, Dzhartov confirmed that the blaze in the Pirin region is currently not posing a threat of spreading. A water supply line has been established by land since yesterday, allowing ground teams to continue their containment efforts more effectively.

In the Sakar region, fire crews remain active on the ground. The fire has scorched a significant area, but authorities report that all fronts of the blaze are now under control. Dzhartov emphasized that while no settlements are currently at risk, vigilance remains high, with ongoing patrols monitoring the situation.

As for the fire in the Shumen Plateau, the situation has largely stabilized. The blaze, which broke out in the “Mechka” area roughly a kilometer from the city, has been fully contained. However, officials are cautious about declaring it completely extinguished due to the nature of the forest terrain. Smoldering logs, tree stumps, and fallen branches continue to pose a risk, and fire crews are maintaining a presence on site. Rotations of teams are taking place to ensure continued surveillance.

The response effort in Shumen involved not only firefighters but also water tankers provided by the Shumen municipality and a large number of volunteers. Their combined actions helped localize and extinguish the fire within a few hours. According to local witnesses, the fire may have been sparked by children playing with fireworks in the area.

Chief Commissioner Dzhartov highlighted the scale of the challenge Bulgaria is facing this summer. In July alone, the country registered 3,500 fires-20% more than during the same period last year. The forecast for the coming week suggests continued high temperatures and dry conditions, intensifying the danger.

In light of the situation, authorities are calling on the public to exercise extreme caution in the coming days, particularly in rural and forested areas.