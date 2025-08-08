From Today, Shops in Bulgaria Must Display Prices in Both Leva and Euro

As of today, August 8, it is now mandatory for all retailers in Bulgaria to display the prices of goods and services in both the national currency, the lev, and the euro. This requirement applies to physical stores and commercial establishments alike. The rule is part of Bulgaria’s preparations for joining the Eurozone and will remain in effect until August 8, 2026.

The anti-speculative measures aimed at limiting unfair price increases in connection with the introduction of the euro will be in force until August 8, 2026, and not until the end of 2025, as initially proposed by the Council of Ministers.

To avoid misleading consumers, both prices must appear side by side on labels in identical font, color, and size. Promotional offers, if any, should be marked separately and clearly distinguished from standard pricing. An exception is made for taxis, fuel stations, and cigarette sales, where dual pricing is not required.

Retailers have been granted a two-month grace period to update their software systems to ensure full compliance (until October 8, 2025). During this grace period, regulatory authorities will not impose the sanctions provided for in the law in order to allow time for adaptation. In the meantime, enforcement agencies are monitoring the transition. The official conversion rate used must be exactly 1.95583 leva to the euro.

Legal experts have already raised concerns about some retailers using different color schemes, such as displaying euro prices in red, which could give the false impression of a discount. While the law does not mandate which currency must be listed first, inconsistent formatting can confuse or mislead shoppers.

A separate clause prohibits price increases through the end of 2025 unless they are justified by objective economic reasons. The recent amendments to the Euro Adoption Act also grant expanded authority to the Council of Ministers. If unjustified price hikes are observed, the government can act without prior approval from the National Assembly.

Large-scale traders with an annual turnover exceeding 10 million leva now face new obligations. By 7 a.m. on the last business day of each week, they must publish the final retail prices of core consumer goods, such as food, drinks, tobacco, and medicines, on their websites. Failure to comply could result in sanctions, particularly during the period when control authorities are granted additional oversight powers, which also last until August 8 next year.

Businesses have voiced sharp opposition to these regulatory changes, calling them overly restrictive and burdensome. The updated measures were published in the latest edition of the State Gazette, making this the third consecutive issue to carry amendments related to the euro transition.