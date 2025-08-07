US Floats Long-Term Deal to Freeze Ukraine War, Russia Reportedly Interested

A report by Polish outlet Onet, cited by European Pravda on 7 August, claims that the United States presented a proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The offer was reportedly delivered during a meeting in Moscow between Putin and Steve Witkoff, a special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump. Although Onet did not disclose its sources, it stated the proposal had been coordinated with several European nations and was described as “very favourable” to Moscow.

The reported proposal includes a ceasefire in Ukraine without a formal peace agreement. It would delay resolving the status of Russian-occupied territories by 49 or 99 years, effectively freezing the conflict. The plan also envisages lifting most sanctions against Russia, with an eventual return to energy cooperation, including the resumption of oil and gas imports. However, it does not include assurances about halting NATO enlargement - one of Moscow’s long-standing demands. Despite this omission, Onet reports that the Russian side found the overall offer acceptable, even though it does not explicitly halt Western military assistance to Ukraine.

The Witkoff-Putin meeting lasted around three hours, after which Trump reportedly held phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders. During these calls, Trump outlined his intention to meet Putin “as early as next week,” followed by a possible trilateral summit involving Zelensky. The Kremlin has since confirmed that both countries agreed to hold a meeting between the Russian and American presidents in the coming days.

In a separate report by Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter said Trump conveyed optimism about a potential ceasefire during a recent call with Zelensky and allied leaders. He reportedly suggested that Putin might be willing to enter peace talks if they included discussions on territorial concessions.

Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed that the recent discussions involved an exchange of unspecified signals related to the war. Meanwhile, Zelensky acknowledged that the subject of high-level negotiations was raised during his call with Trump and European officials, which took place as he was returning from a visit to troops in Sumy Oblast.