US Floats Long-Term Deal to Freeze Ukraine War, Russia Reportedly Interested

World » UKRAINE | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:55
Bulgaria: US Floats Long-Term Deal to Freeze Ukraine War, Russia Reportedly Interested Bucha @Wikimedia Commons

A report by Polish outlet Onet, cited by European Pravda on 7 August, claims that the United States presented a proposal to Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. The offer was reportedly delivered during a meeting in Moscow between Putin and Steve Witkoff, a special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump. Although Onet did not disclose its sources, it stated the proposal had been coordinated with several European nations and was described as “very favourable” to Moscow.

The reported proposal includes a ceasefire in Ukraine without a formal peace agreement. It would delay resolving the status of Russian-occupied territories by 49 or 99 years, effectively freezing the conflict. The plan also envisages lifting most sanctions against Russia, with an eventual return to energy cooperation, including the resumption of oil and gas imports. However, it does not include assurances about halting NATO enlargement - one of Moscow’s long-standing demands. Despite this omission, Onet reports that the Russian side found the overall offer acceptable, even though it does not explicitly halt Western military assistance to Ukraine.

The Witkoff-Putin meeting lasted around three hours, after which Trump reportedly held phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and several European leaders. During these calls, Trump outlined his intention to meet Putin “as early as next week,” followed by a possible trilateral summit involving Zelensky. The Kremlin has since confirmed that both countries agreed to hold a meeting between the Russian and American presidents in the coming days.

In a separate report by Bloomberg, sources familiar with the matter said Trump conveyed optimism about a potential ceasefire during a recent call with Zelensky and allied leaders. He reportedly suggested that Putin might be willing to enter peace talks if they included discussions on territorial concessions.

Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, confirmed that the recent discussions involved an exchange of unspecified signals related to the war. Meanwhile, Zelensky acknowledged that the subject of high-level negotiations was raised during his call with Trump and European officials, which took place as he was returning from a visit to troops in Sumy Oblast.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, war, Russia, US

Related Articles:

As Putin and Trump Gear Up to Meet, Majority of Ukrainians Oppose Russian Peace Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in the near future

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 12:35

Trump’s New Global Tariffs Take Effect: Major Shifts for Tech, Trade, and Ties with Asia

US President Donald Trump's broad new tariff measures targeting over 90 countries have officially taken effect.

World | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 11:30

Is Trump About to End the War in Ukraine? Bold Meetings in the Works

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:04

Russia Targets Ukrainian Gas Station Linked to Bulgaria-Azerbaijan LNG Route

Russia has carried out a drone strike on a gas facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, targeting infrastructure connected to the supply of liquefied natural gas transported via Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:09

Deadly Russian Shelling Hits Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions Overnight

In the early hours of August 6, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in two deaths and injuring ten people, including four children

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Kremlin Scrambles to Avoid Trump’s Sanctions as Witkoff Touches Down in Moscow

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Moscow on August 6 following a request from the Kremlin for urgent talks aimed at averting a new wave of American sanctions

World » Russia | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 09:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

As Putin and Trump Gear Up to Meet, Majority of Ukrainians Oppose Russian Peace Terms

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet in the near future

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 12:35

Is Trump About to End the War in Ukraine? Bold Meetings in the Works

U.S. President Donald Trump is preparing for a possible meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as early as next week, followed by a trilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin

World » Ukraine | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:04

Russia Targets Ukrainian Gas Station Linked to Bulgaria-Azerbaijan LNG Route

Russia has carried out a drone strike on a gas facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, targeting infrastructure connected to the supply of liquefied natural gas transported via Bulgaria

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:09

Deadly Russian Shelling Hits Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk Regions Overnight

In the early hours of August 6, Russian forces launched strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast, resulting in two deaths and injuring ten people, including four children

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 11:00

Czech President: Ukraine’s Survival May Depend on Temporary Loss of Territory

Czech President Petr Pavel has acknowledged that Ukraine’s continued existence as a sovereign state could require accepting the temporary occupation of part of its territory by Russia

World » Ukraine | August 5, 2025, Tuesday // 12:01

Putin Rejects Peace Concessions - Still Wants Full Ukrainian Withdrawal

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed that the conditions he set for ending the war in Ukraine in the summer of 2024

World » Ukraine | August 1, 2025, Friday // 17:37
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria