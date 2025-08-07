Bulgaria Seeks Accountability from Israel over UN Officer’s Death in Gaza

Politics » DIPLOMACY | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Seeks Accountability from Israel over UN Officer’s Death in Gaza

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria following the death of Captain Marin Marinov, who was killed during a military strike in Gaza earlier this year. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office opened the case on May 19, acting on a report submitted by lawyer Mincho Spasov. The investigation is being pursued under Article 116 of the Penal Code, which addresses the murder of a person under international protection.

Captain Marinov, 51, died on March 19 during an Israeli strike on a United Nations guesthouse in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah. The heinous act, which also injured five others, was caused by fire from an Israeli tank, according to an investigative report published by The Washington Post. The severity of the event led the United Nations to withdraw around 30 international staff members from Gaza, citing concerns for their safety.

The Israeli Defense Forces officially acknowledged on April 24 that Marinov’s death resulted from a tank shell fired by their troops. A spokesperson for the Israeli military expressed regret over the incident and extended condolences to Marinov’s family. Similar sentiments were later conveyed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart, Georgi Georgiev.

Minister Georgiev addressed the case in parliament in late June, stating that Bulgaria was pressing for appropriate compensation for the victim’s family. He clarified that discussions on the matter were underway between the United Nations and Israel and that the situation was being handled through international insurance arrangements for UN personnel.

The investigation has been assigned to senior investigator Yasen Todorov from the National Investigative Service.

Who was Marin Marinov read here.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Gaza, Marinov

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Troops Depart for NATO Mission in Kosovo

A Bulgarian military contingent is departing to take part in NATO's Stabilization Force operation in Kosov

Politics » Defense | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:07

Westinghouse Partners with Bulgarian Supplier to Boost Kozloduy Nuclear Expansion

Westinghouse Electric Company has taken a significant step by signing its first purchase order with Bulgarian firm MTG-Delfin AD

Business » Energy | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 14:07

Greek-Bulgarian Police Operation Uncovers Major Cannabis Smuggling Route

In a coordinated operation between the anti-drug units of the Greek and Bulgarian police

Crime | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:41

Bulgaria’s First 'Stryker' Armored Vehicles Enter Production Ahead of 61st Brigade Deployment

The production of Bulgaria’s first "Stryker" armored combat vehicles for the Land Forces is underway and progressing according to the planned timeline

Politics » Defense | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 12:05

Tensions Rise in Northern Greece Over Use of Municipal Beaches by Bulgarian Tourists

Tensions are rising in Northern Greece after the Municipal Council of Alexandroupolis reopened the issue of the large number of Bulgarian tourists crowding local beaches

Business » Tourism | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 14:00

State-Owned Stores to Sell Bulgarian Goods at Low Prices, Peevski’s Role Raises Questions

The Bulgarian government has officially approved the creation of a state-owned company named “People Shop” ("Магазин за хората") during its latest cabinet session

Politics | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 13:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Russia Warns of Retaliation After Bulgarian Parliament Labels It a Terrorism Sponsor

Russia has sharply criticized the Bulgarian Parliament’s recent declaration labeling the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism

Politics » Diplomacy | July 30, 2025, Wednesday // 18:37

Bulgaria Backs Moldova’s EU Path, Expands Support for Bulgarian Communities In the Country

During a visit to Chisinau, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov reaffirmed Bulgaria’s unwavering support for Moldova’s path toward European Union membership

Politics » Diplomacy | July 28, 2025, Monday // 16:50

Putin’s Regime Names and Shames Bulgarian Ministers Over ‘Anti-Russian Rhetoric’

Russia has named two former Bulgarian prime ministers and two defense ministers, including the current one, in a new list spotlighting what it calls the most extreme displays of anti-Russian rhetoric

Politics » Diplomacy | July 28, 2025, Monday // 13:35

Russia Proposes Short Truce for Humanitarian Reasons; Ukraine Suggests Leaders’ Summit to End War

Moscow’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, announced that Russia has proposed a 24- to 48-hour ceasefire to Kyiv, aimed at allowing both sides to retrieve their dead and wounded.

Politics » Diplomacy | July 24, 2025, Thursday // 13:27

Bulgaria Refuses to Join EU Statement Criticizing Israel Over Gaza Violence

Bulgaria opted not to endorse a joint international statement calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza

Politics » Diplomacy | July 22, 2025, Tuesday // 13:08

Bulgaria and China Eye Stronger Trade Ties as Turnover Surpasses $1 Billion

Bulgarian Minister of Economy and Industry Petar Dilov met with the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Ms. Dai Qingli, for talks focused on enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the two countries

Politics » Diplomacy | July 21, 2025, Monday // 16:55
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria