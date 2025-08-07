Bulgaria Seeks Accountability from Israel over UN Officer’s Death in Gaza

Pre-trial proceedings have been launched in Bulgaria following the death of Captain Marin Marinov, who was killed during a military strike in Gaza earlier this year. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office opened the case on May 19, acting on a report submitted by lawyer Mincho Spasov. The investigation is being pursued under Article 116 of the Penal Code, which addresses the murder of a person under international protection.

Captain Marinov, 51, died on March 19 during an Israeli strike on a United Nations guesthouse in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah. The heinous act, which also injured five others, was caused by fire from an Israeli tank, according to an investigative report published by The Washington Post. The severity of the event led the United Nations to withdraw around 30 international staff members from Gaza, citing concerns for their safety.

The Israeli Defense Forces officially acknowledged on April 24 that Marinov’s death resulted from a tank shell fired by their troops. A spokesperson for the Israeli military expressed regret over the incident and extended condolences to Marinov’s family. Similar sentiments were later conveyed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in a phone call with his Bulgarian counterpart, Georgi Georgiev.

Minister Georgiev addressed the case in parliament in late June, stating that Bulgaria was pressing for appropriate compensation for the victim’s family. He clarified that discussions on the matter were underway between the United Nations and Israel and that the situation was being handled through international insurance arrangements for UN personnel.

The investigation has been assigned to senior investigator Yasen Todorov from the National Investigative Service.

