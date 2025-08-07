Bulgarian Troops Depart for NATO Mission in Kosovo

A Bulgarian military contingent is departing to take part in NATO's Stabilization Force operation in Kosovo, it was announced during a formal ceremony held in Shumen on August 7. Deputy Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Mikhail Popov addressed the troops, reminding them of the dual responsibility they carry - representing Bulgaria to NATO allies and embodying NATO in the eyes of the local population and institutions.

Popov cautioned the servicemen, particularly those with previous mission experience, against overconfidence. He emphasized that operations in Kosovo remain unpredictable and dynamic, with situations shifting rapidly - even within a single day. “Stay vigilant, follow procedures, and respond in line with the orders of your commanders,” he advised.

The contingent consists of 97 personnel - 90 men and 7 women - from the Bulgarian Armed Forces. Their mission, under the Regional Command “West” of NATO’s Kosovo forces, will extend through February 2026. The formation is led by Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Komitov, who will also act as Chief of Staff for the Regional Command “West”.

The bulk of the unit has been assembled from the 29th Mechanized Battalion of the 5th Brigade Command based in Pleven. They are joined by personnel from the 61st Mechanized Brigade in Karlovo, the 4th Artillery Regiment in Asenovgrad, as well as members of the Joint Forces Command, Military Medical Academy, and the Military Police from Varna.

During his speech, Popov highlighted the extensive responsibilities the battalion has taken on in recent months. Not only have they prepared for deployment abroad, but they’ve also actively participated in domestic firefighting operations during what he called a “hot summer” - both literally and metaphorically.

He further noted the recent successful rotation in Bulgaria’s own contribution to NATO’s Multinational Battle Group, where the 29th Battalion handed over duties to the 4th Mechanized Battalion under Italy’s lead. Both units, part of the 5th Brigade Command, received commendations for their high-level performance and increased interoperability, contributing to the bolstering of NATO’s southeastern flank.

Source: Ministry of Defense press release