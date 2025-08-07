On Friday, Bulgarian State Railways Begins Displaying Ticket Prices in Both Leva and Euro

Starting August 8, the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) will begin displaying ticket prices in both leva and euro. This change will affect all types of transport documents, including printed tickets, electronic tickets, and the fare information listed on BDZ’s official website. The dual pricing will remain in effect until August 8, 2026.

As part of the broader transition to the euro, passengers will be able to pay for tickets in either leva or euro during a one-month period from January 1 to January 31, 2026. However, regardless of the currency used for the payment, any change given for cash transactions will be returned exclusively in euro. Once this transitional period ends, on February 1, 2026, cash payments for all BDZ transport documents will be accepted only in euro, although pricing in both currencies will continue to be shown for clarity.

In preparation for this change, BDZ will be updating its reservation and ticketing systems. A temporary suspension of services is scheduled from 23:45 on August 7 until 02:30 on August 8, 2025. During this window, ticket purchases will not be available through BDZ’s ticket offices, mobile devices, ticket machines, or online platform. Passengers who need to travel during this time will be able to buy tickets directly from the train staff on board.

The introduction of dual pricing and the planned system maintenance are key technical steps in BDZ’s alignment with Bulgaria’s broader roadmap for euro adoption.