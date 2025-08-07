On Friday, Bulgarian State Railways Begins Displaying Ticket Prices in Both Leva and Euro

Society | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:03
Bulgaria: On Friday, Bulgarian State Railways Begins Displaying Ticket Prices in Both Leva and Euro @BDZ

Starting August 8, the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) will begin displaying ticket prices in both leva and euro. This change will affect all types of transport documents, including printed tickets, electronic tickets, and the fare information listed on BDZ’s official website. The dual pricing will remain in effect until August 8, 2026.

As part of the broader transition to the euro, passengers will be able to pay for tickets in either leva or euro during a one-month period from January 1 to January 31, 2026. However, regardless of the currency used for the payment, any change given for cash transactions will be returned exclusively in euro. Once this transitional period ends, on February 1, 2026, cash payments for all BDZ transport documents will be accepted only in euro, although pricing in both currencies will continue to be shown for clarity.

In preparation for this change, BDZ will be updating its reservation and ticketing systems. A temporary suspension of services is scheduled from 23:45 on August 7 until 02:30 on August 8, 2025. During this window, ticket purchases will not be available through BDZ’s ticket offices, mobile devices, ticket machines, or online platform. Passengers who need to travel during this time will be able to buy tickets directly from the train staff on board.

The introduction of dual pricing and the planned system maintenance are key technical steps in BDZ’s alignment with Bulgaria’s broader roadmap for euro adoption.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BDZ, pricing, tickets

Related Articles:

Cable Theft Disrupts Train Traffic on Sofia-Burgas Line, Causes Fire Near Tracks

Traffic on the Sofia-Burgas railway line has come to a halt due to cable theft

Crime | August 4, 2025, Monday // 12:21

Transport Minister Declares Crisis Over Broken ACs in Bulgarian Trains

A crisis headquarters has been formed by order of Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov to investigate the persistent failures of air conditioning systems in Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) passenger carriages

Politics | July 5, 2025, Saturday // 09:48

Bulgaria's PM Calls for Responsible Pricing and Depoliticized Euro Debate

At a banking awards ceremony, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov called on retailers and service providers to avoid speculative pricing

Politics | June 21, 2025, Saturday // 10:09

Supermarkets in Bulgaria Could Face New Rule to Publish Daily Prices of Basic Goods Under Proposed Law

The political party “Da, Bulgaria” (Yes, Bulgaria) has submitted a new legislative proposal aimed at increasing transparency in food pricing

Society | June 20, 2025, Friday // 14:59

Bulgarian Railways to Cut Sofia-Burgas Train Travel Time to Around 5 Hours Starting June

Starting June 15, traveling by train from Sofia to Burgas will take around five hours, a significant improvement for summer travelers heading to the coast

Business » Tourism | June 2, 2025, Monday // 08:51

Experience Nostalgia: Steam Locomotive Journey from Sofia to Bankya on Lazarov Day

On April 12, Lazarov Day (Lazarovden), a festive trip on Bulgaria's oldest restored steam locomotive will offer a nostalgic experience for retro train enthusiasts

Society » Culture | March 31, 2025, Monday // 15:26
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny and Hot August 8 Ahead for Bulgaria, Breezy on the Coast

Thursday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:52

Bulgaria Becomes First Country to Ban Nighttime Electric Scooter Riding

Bulgaria has become the first country in the world to ban nighttime driving of electric vehicles

Society | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:00

Bulgaria's Pleven Faces Day and Night Water Cuts as Supplies Dwindle

Starting today, the Bulgarian city of Pleven and nearby settlements will be subject to a scheduled water restriction, imposed both during nighttime and daylight hours

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

Foreign Tourist Drowns in Bulgaria: Two Fatalities in One Day at Sunny Beach

Two men drowned on August 6 along the beach of the Sunny Beach resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast

Society » Incidents | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:25

The Situation in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Reaches Highway, Pirin Fires Persist, Veliko Tarnovo Arson Case Deepens

The wildfire in the Sakar region, near Harmanli, has raged for a fourth consecutive day

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:20

Why Fires Are Increasing in Bulgaria

The increase in fires in Bulgaria is influenced by several factors, many of which could be managed or mitigated with timely and effective measures

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 08:53
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria