As Eurozone Entry Nears, Bulgarian Traders Show Signs of Strain

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 13:19
Bulgaria: As Eurozone Entry Nears, Bulgarian Traders Show Signs of Strain Photo: Stella Ivanova

The executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, Nikolay Valkanov, expressed serious concerns about the government’s recent regulatory actions and legislative changes surrounding Bulgaria's eurozone transition and market oversight. Speaking to the Bulgarian National Radio, he highlighted mounting pressures on businesses, driven by rushed legal amendments and excessive state intervention.

Valkanov acknowledged that the dual price display, in leva and euro, has been introduced smoothly, and the public is gradually adapting without the initial unease. He also noted that the deadline extension for adjusting cash registers has helped alleviate technical concerns for retailers.

However, he criticized the last-minute amendments to the Euro Law, arguing that such significant legal changes should not be pushed through hastily. The lack of timely dialogue with businesses, he said, generated uncertainty not only within the commercial sector but also among consumers.

In its attempt to clamp down on potential price manipulation during the currency transition, the state, according to Valkanov, is crossing a line. While he agrees that maintaining oversight is important, he warned that the government is overstepping its role, overwhelming retailers with administrative tasks, excessive reporting requirements, and prolonged inspections. The result, he said, is not efficient control but a stifling environment that threatens to disrupt daily operations and staff capacity.

Valkanov expressed particular alarm over the newly granted emergency powers to the Council of Ministers, which now has authority to determine what constitutes a “sharp price increase” and respond with measures at its discretion - all without parliamentary approval. He described this development as a blow to parliamentary principles and a serious risk to market stability.

On the state-run initiative "People Shops", Valkanov was openly critical. He suggested that rather than investing 10 million leva, a symbolic project - such as a socialist-era-style store-museum in central Sofia - would have served as a more meaningful and cautionary reminder of the past, marked by limited choices and goods available only under the counter. For him, reviving such practices is not progress but regression.

He also pointed out a broader issue: society's diminishing critical view of the state’s actions. In his opinion, the only remaining safeguard for consumers is competition - the freedom to choose among a wide range of products at reasonable prices. That freedom, he warned, is under threat.

Retailers, he cautioned, are being squeezed between state interference and operational fatigue. If this climate of overregulation continues, some may begin to withdraw from the market altogether. The prolonged strain - potentially extending beyond August 2025 - could reshape the retail landscape into a less competitive, more restricted environment, with fewer businesses and producers surviving the pressure.

Valkanov noted that while public consultations on the Food Supply Act are ongoing until August 12, business feedback has largely been ignored. In its current form, the proposed law is even more constraining than previous drafts. He warned that such an approach risks triggering a swift infringement procedure by the European Commission.

Calling for a return to reason, he concluded by linking the government’s actions to broader fiscal problems - including falling revenues and rising expenditures. In his words, if the state continues down this path, it may soon find itself with “two chairs on the ground” - losing both control and economic footing. The regulatory spring, he warned, is close to snapping.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, leva, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Set to Boost Investment, Trade, and Tourism with Limited Inflation Impact

Bulgaria is on the verge of joining the eurozone, prompting questions about the possible inflationary impact of adopting the euro

Business | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria’s New Home Prices Set to Rise by Up to 15% Amid Eurozone Entry and Supply Shortages

The prices of new homes in Bulgaria are expected to increase by an additional 12-15% by the end of 2025

Business » Properties | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Former Deputy PM Warns of Weak Bulgarian Industry and Risks in Euro Introduction Law

Meglena Plugchieva, former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Ambassador to Germany, Switzerland, and Montenegro, voiced skepticism about the planned priority for Bulgarian products in the so-called “People Shops”

Business » Industry | August 11, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Bulgaria Introduces Up to 10 Free ATM Withdrawals Monthly from Basic Accounts Starting October

Starting October 7, 2025, Bulgarians will be able to withdraw cash from ATMs up to ten times per month without any fees

Society | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Retains Its Position as the EU’s Most Affordable Country in Key Consumer Categories

In 2024, Bulgaria was the most affordable country in the European Union for several major consumer spending categories, according to the latest Eurostat data

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Business Hiring Declines as Production Shrinks in Bulgaria

Data from a major job posting platform and the National Statistical Institute (NSI) indicate that businesses in Bulgaria are slowing down their hiring efforts, a trend linked to a reduction in production levels

Business | August 10, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian Small Businesses Face Challenges in Euro Switch, Consumers Urged to Stay Vigilant

Eleonora Negulova, Chairwoman of the National Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, spoke to the Bulgarian National Radio about the challenges small manufacturers

Business | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:58

Economist Warns: Bulgaria’s New Euro Law to Trigger Price Shock Before It Even Takes Effect

Economist and former MP Georgi Ganev has sharply criticized the recent amendments to Bulgaria’s Euro Law, warning that the changes are likely to trigger a widespread price shock rather than curb inflation

Business » Finance | August 9, 2025, Saturday // 08:32

ICGB Secures Construction Permit for First Phase of Greece-Bulgaria Gas Interconnector Expansion

The independent transmission system operator ICGB has received the necessary construction permit for Lot 1 of the project to expand the capacity of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector

Business » Energy | August 8, 2025, Friday // 17:14

Bulgarian Exports to U.S. Set to Drop by a Third Under New Tariffs

New U.S. tariffs are expected to have a serious impact on Bulgarian exports

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 16:00

Greek Traders Demand Border Checks on Bulgarian Imports

Greek business representatives are raising concerns over imports arriving from Bulgaria

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 15:36

Psychological Barriers to the Euro: Why Bulgarians Fear Repeating Past Currency Shocks

Psychologist Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Dimitrov believes that the tension surrounding Bulgaria’s upcoming euro adoption is rooted more in psychology than in actual economics

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 15:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria