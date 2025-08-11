'Touch, Look, Tilt': Bulgarian Authorities Advise Vigilance Against Counterfeit Euros

Bulgaria: 'Touch, Look, Tilt': Bulgarian Authorities Advise Vigilance Against Counterfeit Euros

In an operation carried out by Sofia’s Economic Police, three individuals were arrested for attempting to distribute counterfeit €200 notes totaling €10,000. During searches, officers also discovered counterfeit Bulgarian currency - around BGN 15,000 in 50 and 100 leva denominations - at the home of one of the detainees. According to Darin Kostov, head of the Economic Police at the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate, there is currently no evidence that the group is part of an organized crime network. The suspects appear to be low-level players involved in distribution.

The police warn that with Bulgaria's upcoming accession to the eurozone, attempts to circulate fake euro banknotes are expected to rise. Kostov stressed that older citizens, who primarily use cash, are especially vulnerable and should be cautious.

Authorities believe the individuals were preparing to use the counterfeit notes once the euro becomes legal tender in Bulgaria. Kostov noted that such cases often surface in cash transactions, particularly in low-value purchases.

Kostov also provided practical advice on identifying counterfeit euro notes. He encouraged people to rely on the "touch, look, and tilt" method. When touched, authentic banknotes have a distinct texture, including raised print on areas like the denomination number, the word “EURO,” and the portrait. When tilted, holographic elements shift in appearance, and when held up to the light, watermarks and security threads should be clearly visible within the paper.

Further guidance on identifying genuine euro currency has been issued, including an explanation of how each eurozone country prints its own version of the euro notes and mints coins with national elements, although the security standards remain uniform.

Genuine euro banknotes are produced using a special cotton-based paper, giving them a firmer, more textured feel compared to standard paper. Key features include watermarks of the mythological figure Europa, color-changing holograms, and serial numbers with a country code. These details are consistent across all 20 eurozone countries and do not impact the validity of the banknotes.

Euro coins are also standardized in their core design. The front (common) side shows a map of Europe and the denomination, while the reverse (national) side features symbols and figures specific to each member state. Bulgarian coins are expected to include national symbols and Cyrillic script. Security features on coins include unique metal compositions, bimetallic construction (for €1 and €2), and specific edge patterns.

Citizens who suspect they have received a counterfeit note are advised not to use it. Instead, they should compare it with a verified genuine note, report it to the authorities, or take it to a commercial bank or the Bulgarian National Bank for examination.

Though not all fake notes are obvious, most fail under scrutiny when tested through touch, tilt, and look. The euro remains one of the most secure currencies globally, thanks to its robust and multi-layered security features.

