Sunny and Hot August 8 Ahead for Bulgaria, Breezy on the Coast

Thursday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria. During the afternoon hours, some cloud cover is expected, particularly in mountainous regions, but the day is forecast to remain dry. Winds will be light, coming from the east to northeast. Temperatures will continue to rise, with maximum values ranging from 31°C to 36°C. In Sofia, daytime highs will reach around 31°C.

The Black Sea coastline will be sunny for most of the day, though breezy conditions are anticipated. The southern stretches may see some afternoon clouds, but the chance of rain remains low. A moderate northeasterly wind will prevail. Temperatures during the day will hover between 28°C and 30°C. Seawater temperatures will be comfortable for swimming, ranging from 26°C to 27°C.

Mountain areas will enjoy clear skies during the morning, with increased cloudiness in the afternoon. However, no precipitation is expected. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the northeast. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, daytime highs will be around 25°C. At 2,000 meters elevation, temperatures will reach about 17°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)