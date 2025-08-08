Sunny and Hot August 8 Ahead for Bulgaria, Breezy on the Coast

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 17:52
Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot August 8 Ahead for Bulgaria, Breezy on the Coast Photo: Stella Ivanova

Thursday will bring predominantly sunny skies across Bulgaria. During the afternoon hours, some cloud cover is expected, particularly in mountainous regions, but the day is forecast to remain dry. Winds will be light, coming from the east to northeast. Temperatures will continue to rise, with maximum values ranging from 31°C to 36°C. In Sofia, daytime highs will reach around 31°C.

The Black Sea coastline will be sunny for most of the day, though breezy conditions are anticipated. The southern stretches may see some afternoon clouds, but the chance of rain remains low. A moderate northeasterly wind will prevail. Temperatures during the day will hover between 28°C and 30°C. Seawater temperatures will be comfortable for swimming, ranging from 26°C to 27°C.

Mountain areas will enjoy clear skies during the morning, with increased cloudiness in the afternoon. However, no precipitation is expected. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the northeast. At an altitude of 1,200 meters, daytime highs will be around 25°C. At 2,000 meters elevation, temperatures will reach about 17°C.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Archaeologists Unearth Medieval ‘City of the Hobbits’ at Perperikon

Archaeologists at Perperikon have unearthed new discoveries, shedding further light on the site's medieval past

Society » Archaeology | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

As Eurozone Entry Nears, Bulgarian Traders Show Signs of Strain

The executive director of the Association for Modern Trade, Nikolay Valkanov, expressed serious concerns about the government’s recent regulatory actions and legislative changes surrounding Bulgaria's eurozone transition

Business | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

'Touch, Look, Tilt': Bulgarian Authorities Advise Vigilance Against Counterfeit Euros

In an operation carried out by Sofia’s Economic Police, three individuals were arrested for attempting to distribute counterfeit €200 notes totaling €10,000

Business » Finance | August 8, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Becomes First EU Country to Launch Upgraded Border Transit System

Bulgaria has become the first European Union Member State to roll out the latest version of the New Computerised Transit System (NTIS), marking a significant step forward in the modernization of border control and customs procedures

World » EU | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgarian Businesses Face 25 Million-Euro Expense to Update Cash Registers Ahead of Euro Adoption

Businesses face a 50 million leva expense to update cash registers for dual currency use, euros and leva, ahead of Bulgaria’s eurozone entry

Business | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 15:02

Bulgaria Becomes First Country to Ban Nighttime Electric Scooter Riding

Bulgaria has become the first country in the world to ban nighttime driving of electric vehicles

Society | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 13:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Pleven Faces Day and Night Water Cuts as Supplies Dwindle

Starting today, the Bulgarian city of Pleven and nearby settlements will be subject to a scheduled water restriction, imposed both during nighttime and daylight hours

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 10:30

The Situation in Bulgaria: Sakar Blaze Reaches Highway, Pirin Fires Persist, Veliko Tarnovo Arson Case Deepens

The wildfire in the Sakar region, near Harmanli, has raged for a fourth consecutive day

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 09:20

Why Fires Are Increasing in Bulgaria

The increase in fires in Bulgaria is influenced by several factors, many of which could be managed or mitigated with timely and effective measures

Society » Environment | August 7, 2025, Thursday // 08:53

Bulgaria's August 7 Forecast: Coastal Sunshine, Mountain Thunderstorms, and Summer Heat

Overnight, parts of Southern Bulgaria can expect rain and thunderstorms, while the rest of the country will remain mostly clear. Winds will be light and blowing from the north

Society » Environment | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00

Water Supply Breakdown Leaves Veliko Tarnovo and 10 Bulgarian Villages Without Access

A serious water supply disruption has left the city of Veliko Tarnovo and ten surrounding villages without access to water

Society » Environment | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 13:17

Bulgarian Authorities Contain Sakar Blaze, Pirin Fire Still Smoldering After 12 Days

The wildfire in the Sakar mountain region has been brought under control and currently poses no threat to nearby settlements

Society » Environment | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 12:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria