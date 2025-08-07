Bulgaria Becomes First EU Country to Launch Upgraded Border Transit System

Bulgaria has become the first European Union Member State to roll out the latest version of the New Computerised Transit System (NTIS), marking a significant step forward in the modernization of border control and customs procedures. The new system, NTIS version 6, has now been fully deployed and is operational, introducing several enhancements developed under the EU's Multiannual Strategic Programme.

This achievement is the result of a broader national project titled "Development and implementation of the Institutional Architecture of the Customs Administration in relation to NTIS." It is built on a cloud-based infrastructure and falls under the wider initiative "Improvement of the new computerized transit system, stage 6." The project’s aim is to refine customs procedures and align them with evolving EU standards and technological capabilities.

Crucially, the Bulgarian Customs Agency has opted to implement the system using the so-called Opt-in approach. This method enables economic operators to submit a unified transit declaration, which also incorporates the required safety and security data for goods entering the EU. The goal is to streamline the movement of heavy freight and accelerate the handling of cross-border transit formalities at the Union’s external borders.

Several structural and procedural benefits are tied to the implementation of this new system. It introduces a synchronized process for the declaration and presentation of goods, aligning entry and transit formalities in one digital step. The updated framework also standardizes how control decisions are issued and how their results are reported, which leads to more predictable and consistent outcomes across border checkpoints.

Additionally, the new system improves the oversight of clearance and crossing procedures at the border. This contributes to a more efficient flow of goods and a decrease in the time needed to complete entry-related tasks. For businesses, particularly those in the logistics and trade sectors, the changes mean a simplified experience; one EU-approved declaration now covers both transit and safety obligations.

With the launch of NTIS version 6, Bulgaria not only meets but leads in the adoption of future-facing customs infrastructure within the EU. The system is expected to serve as a reference point for other Member States as the Union continues to digitize and unify its customs processes.